Monumental Happenings and Histories: Remembering the Monument/Palmer Lake bicentennial-centennial celebrations
With Monument preparing for its 140th year celebration, I wanted to share this week about a couple celebrations from 50 years ago, the Bicentennial of the United States and the Centennial of Colorado.
The Tri-Lakes area was busy preparing to receive the Bicentennial award. Monument and Palmer Lake both applied for the award and each town was required to complete several projects to get the award.
Mayor Luther “Pete” Slabaugh of Monument, my grandfather, assigned various tasks to members of the community. The town was to produce a flag. Shirley Mumm, town clerk at the time, and Terrance Patterson, a local artist, designed the flag. Patterson drew the design, and it was sewn by Colorado Badge and Trophy Company in Denver.
Everything on the flag represents something in the Monument area. Mumm described the symbolism: “Monument Rock in natural colors is emblazoned against a silhouette of Mount Herman in forest green, which symbolizes the pine woods nearby. The sky is large and blue, as it appears when one is in Monument. The foreground is white with the plentiful snows of the area. The town name and incorporation date appear on the golden banner, symbolizing the bright sunshine of this front range community.” The flag is now encased in glass and hangs in the board room of the Monument Town Hall.
Other aspects of the project were the purchase of land for a youth center, Lucille Lavelett’s authoring of her book “Through the Years at Monument, Colorado,” erection of two new flag poles in front of the town hall and a historical slide show.
Chris Harrell, whose husband, Shelton, a member of the VFW, presented a flag to Don Breese, then principal of Lewis-Palmer High School during a school assembly. The flag presented was a large mast flag ,which was used during the burial service of William Galley, who served in the Marines during WWI and was a graduate of Monument High School.
A wall hanging was designed by the Lewis-Palmer Home Economic Department. It contained each of the 50 states, the state flower and the year it was admitted into the Union. Jina Brenneman and Billy Golden won a prize for the best needlework.
Palmer Lake hosted a flag contest for the town flag. The theme of the flag was anything representing Palmer Lake, and Marie Pribble had the winning design. There was also an elementary flag contest. Winners were: Sherri McGarrugh, first place; Marcia Gowen, second place; and Mitch Sprier, third place. The flags featured local scenery and people. The flag designed by Marie Pribble was sewn by Pat Schmidt and Jane Beachy, with supplies provided by the Palmer Lake Little Art Group.
Other events in Palmer Lake included a Paul Revere Day during which riders rode through the town to commemorate the famous ride of American Revolutionary hero Paul Revere. There was also a Bicentennial dinner to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.
The Monument ceremony was held Aug. 24 at the Monument Town Hall. Ernest Clark, chairman of the American Revolution Bicentennial Association (ARBA), was master of ceremonies. Invocation was given by Rev. Robert Swift of the Monument Baptist Church. Robert Kessler, ARBA, presented the Bicentennial certificate and flag to Mayor Slabaugh. Shelton Harrell presented the new U.S. flag, and Goldie Simpson, a long-time Monument resident, presented the Colorado flag. The town flag was presented by Mayor Slabaugh. All four flags were raised on the new flag poles that had been constructed outside the town hall. The audience sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by retired Col. Howard Cloud, Jr. Reverend Morgan McKelvey of Monument Community Presbyterian Church gave the benediction. Special guests included Paul Limbach, grandson of the first mayor and one of the founders of Monument. After the presentation of the flags, locals led historical tours of the area and to Monument Rock.
The Palmer Lake Ceremony was on Sept. 14. Col. Carl Duffner was master of ceremonies. Invocation was given by Dr. Jerry Parsons, and Rae Hellen of ARBA presented the certificate to Mayor Randall Warthen and Duffner. Col. George Berrante from the Colorado State Committee awarded the Bicentennial flag. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jim Engle.
Parsons ended the program with the benediction. The high school band, led by Larry Kintz, played “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The flags were raised on new flag poles outside the town hall. The eagles atop each flagpole were made by Harry Krueger. Historical bus tours were available, and the Palmer Lake star was lit.
Plan to attend the 140 celebration of Monument on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Limbach Park in Monument. Visit the history booth to learn more interesting facts about the rich history of our beloved Monument.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.