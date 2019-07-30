When the English and Dutch settlers came to America, quilting began to flourish. The word “quilt” comes from the Latin word “Culcita,” which means “stuffed sack or a cloth sandwich with a back, filling and a top.”
In the early times, quilting was a necessity to provide warm covers for beds. They were also used in doorways and windows to keep the cold out. When money was scarce, women had to be creative. Any piece of worn clothing, blankets, flour and seed sacks were used to make patchwork quilts. Old blankets were used as fillings.
The plain tufted quilt had three layers and was tied in enough places to keep it together. In warmer months summer quilts were made of only a top and bottom and had no filling. Quilting bees were popular as a social group that brought women together and the quilting could be done faster.
Young women made a baker’s dozen of quilt tops before they were engaged. After they became engaged, they finished the quilts by inserting the filling and bottoms. Some mothers made several quilts for their children to take when they left to start their life as an adult. Many of the quilts made between 1750 and 1850 have been preserved and are in the homes of ancestors and in museums.
During World War I, Americans were encouraged to make quilts for the soldiers and the Red Cross raffled them to raise funds.
When fabrics were manufactured and made more affordable, quilting became more of an art and hobby rather than a necessity. In 1970 there was a revival of quilt-making which generated the desire for young people to learn hand skills.
I attended the Front Range Modern Quilt Guild Monument Outdoor Quilt Show July 20 at Limbach Park. Many beautiful quilts were displayed showing creative skills and the time that must have been put into making them. I asked several of the quilters what got them into quilting. Most said they had a desire to create their own quilts and they needed a hobby during retirement. Some said their mothers and grandmothers had taught them to sew and to quilt. They all said that they enjoy the socialization and the sharing of ideas and life events. One lady said that her grandmother was suffering depression and quilting helped her through it. Many of the quilts have been donated to charities.
It was fun to see both quilters from the past and those of today getting together for socialization and to share ideas.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.