Monumental Happenings and Histories: Memories of the Little Log Church
Recently I was speaking to some people about the Little Log Church. I was surprised that some people in the area had never heard of the church. It is a special place around the holidays, so I thought this would be a good time to acquaint those who don’t know of it and also those who do not know the history.
Some of my best memories of the Little Log Church were when I moved back to Monument, where I was raised, with my husband, George, son, Bruce, 2, and daughter Michelle, 3 months old, at the time. We were invited to attend the Little Log Church by our neighbors, Ron and Jennifer Rathburn. After attending we decided to make it our home church for a number of years. We enjoyed the friendship and warmness of the members as they welcomed our family, and found there were the ways we could be involved as a family.
December was a festive time as we went to church many evenings for choir practice and other holiday events. We decorated the church and helped as a manger scene was put up on the front lawn. Each time during the holidays approached the church, the Palmer Lake star shining on Sundance Mountain became brighter. The kids were fascinated by the large, glowing star. The church was decorated with rustic decor inside and made me think of what it would have been like years ago. In looking at pictures from its beginning, I found it to be much the same. I was in the choir with many talented singers under the direction of Judy Kilmer. Many wonderful programs were put on under her direction, as well as programs by the children. I remember going on hayrides caroling throughout the town and also stopping in to sing to those who were bound to their homes to spread special Christmas cheer.
Little Log Church started in Palmer Lake as the first community church in 1924 and was then called Palmer Lake Friends. They met in the Palmer Lake Town Hall until 41 charter members accepted a proposal to purchase two log homes for $2,700 in 1925. One of the homes was made into the sanctuary and the other a parsonage. The first pastor was Orville Bender who moved into the parsonage with his wife, Myrtle, and their three children. The bell from the original schoolhouse in Palmer Lake was moved to the belfry. I remember hearing it many times during our time there. Pastor Bender served until 1930 when he resigned due to poor health.
Dr. Evelana Macy replaced Pastor Bender in 1930. She had a Master’s degree from Columbia University and also served as a missionary in Cuba from 1920-23. She moved to Colorado because she was suffering from tuberculosis and was told that a drier climate would help her heal. Dr. Macy “tested her faith in a God of love and mercy” while she recuperated. She served from 1930-59 and was affectionately called “Miss Macy” by those who knew her. Fern Britt, who I was acquainted with when we attended, said, “She was a central figure in affairs of the whole town and exerted her influence for good in most reprehensible people. Everyone trusted her. Miss Macy helped to organize the first Yule Log Festival in Palmer Lake in 1933; the festival still continues as an annual event.
In 1947 the basement was added to the church. Many church and outside activities are held downstairs. In the years following Miss Macy, several pastors have presided over the church. I have even found that some of the members who were there in the early 1960s are still attending. There are many dedicated members who help with the activities, and the church hosts monthly fellowship groups for men and women as well as children.
I would love to hear memories from anyone who has been involved in the Little Log Church over the years, so I can add that to my history file. Why not make an evening drive this month and follow the star to the Little Log Church? You will be welcomed by Pastor Bill Story and his wife, Delinda, and members of the church, if you attend one of their services and see what they have to offer.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.