In 1967, my grandparents, Luther and Eva Slabaugh, moved to Monument. My parents had moved us to Monument in 1964 to a historic home at Washington and First streets. The home was on land purchased by Henry Limbach and Charles Adams in 1894. My grandparents purchased a home on Washington Street, which was also on land originally owned by Charles Limbach and Henry Adams during the same time period. I am not sure when the either of the homes were built on the property, but when my grandparents bought their home there was a three-room log home on the property that had been stuccoed over. My dad and grandfather added on to the home.
My grandfather was known as “Pete.” I don’t know how or when he acquired that name. He was a navy veteran of World War I and served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. He and my grandmother married and lived in South Lyon, Mich., where he worked at a seamless steel tube mill. His last job before retiring was at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Massachusetts. He worked there from 1955 to 1966. While there he was instrumental in the creation of Lil’ Alvin, an ocean submersible that searched the sea for remains of lost items, the Titanic being one of those.
In 1971, Pete was appointed to the council by Mayor Bill Higby and was voted on the council in the 1972 election. While on the council, he made water distribution his specialty. There was a shortage of water at that time, so he was always in search of ways to obtain more water and the money to do so. There were three wells at that time. Two of the wells were pumping at depths of 485 and 570 feet. They were lowered to pump to 670 feet. The third well, which was the first well drilled, remained at 415 feet. Pete considered this well his “Old Reliable.”
Mayor Higby was replaced by Carl Campbell in 1972. In 1973, Carl moved to Delta, Colo., and Pete was pro tem mayor and was voted in as mayor in 1974. During his time as mayor, the town celebrated Colorado’s Centennial of statehood and the American Bicentennial. Projects were assigned by Mayor Slabaugh to various members of the community to try and earn the Bicentennial award. One of the projects was to design and produce a town flag. All projects were completed and there was a ceremony during which the town was presented with the Bicentennial flag. At the ceremony, the new town flag was also presented. The town flag now is encased in glass and hangs in the board room at the town hall.
After retiring from town politics, Pete was always available to diagnose any problems dealing with water. He was always willing to go to the scene of the problem and supervise repairs. In 1993, the well at the trailhead and Highway 105 was dedicated to Pete, and a plaque was put on the outside of the building. Shortly after the dedication, Pete passed away and is resting in the Monument Cemetery along with my grandmother, Eva, who preceded him in death.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.