If you are standing at the Santa Fe Trailhead at Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway, you are at the site of the former Pring Station, which was started by the Santa Fe Railroad on John Pring’s property in 1888.
When John Pring was 11, he was an apprentice carpenter in his native Devonshire, England. He later became a contractor and builder. He and his wife, Mary Jane, and their five children moved to America and settled in Illinois. He bought a 240-acre tract of land in Colorado sight unseen. When he arrived, he found it to be barren, but using his ingenuity he made it into one of the best farms in El Paso County.
Pring cultivated and irrigated the land, where he raised stock and also did general farming. His irrigation system consisted of a four-inch iron pipe bringing water from the mountains to his property. He raised graded shorthorn and dairy cows. His dairy farm provided milk for The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs.
According to local historian Lucille Lavelett, John invented the hand corn planter and sold his invention to John Deere.
Pring also raised thoroughbred horses and sold some of them sold to Camp Carson, now Fort Carson, for the Calvary. He was also involved in mining and bought two mines in Cripple Creek: the Bonnie Nell and Raven Hill.
Pring Station was bordered by the Santa Fe Railroad on the east and the Denver and Rio Grande on the west. There cattle and sheep were loaded into railroad cars to be shipped. There is still evidence of the cattle loading area southeast of the trailhead.
Some of the railroad’s bed and wood structures remain today. Buildings at Pring Station were the depot, a bunkhouse for workers, a section house, toolshed and a school. A 24-foot water tower was also at the station to provide water for the locomotives. According to Lucille Lavelett, when no longer needed the tower was moved to Monument to the site where Arby’s now sits.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.