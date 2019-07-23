In 1871 the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad came and a town was born. Fred Solomon platted a 20-acre town in 1875, a year before Colorado was granted statehood. Author and poet Helen Hunt Jackson passed through the area on the train and noticed the natural beauty of the land and said it should be named Greenland.
The survival of the town depended on trade and shipping from the nearby products grown and harvested locally. Those products included lumber, milk, grain, clay, building stones and potatoes. One year, 400 railroad cars of potatoes were shipped. Several ranches in the area raised cattle.
The town had a post office which was established in 1873 and was in business until 1959. There were two blacksmith shops, a wagon-making shop, a saloon, a school that was used from 1892 to 1957, two stores and a hotel. Lumber was hauled to sawmills and was used for railroad ties and for building.
The Higby family ran a store from 1907 to 1932. It carried general merchandise, gas, Deering farm equipment and farm produce. It had a root cellar to store potatoes and vegetables. The cellar was later used to store milk. When the store closed, the building became a county road equipment garage.
Charles Riggs was a depot agent for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, served as postmaster and ran a 5 and 10 cent store as well as another mercantile. Jack Allis, who also ran a ranch, served as depot agent after Riggs.
Joe Giles ran a stage station beginning in 1859. He was also involved in Indian raids. He operated a saloon and at one time was postmaster. There was a wagon road which can still be seen.
The Greenland Ranch is the longest continuously operating cattle ranch in Colorado. It was 15,000 acres, 1,600 head of cattle and 500 horses. At one time the Higby family owned the ranch. I.J. Noe (for which Noe Road is named) and C.B. Kountz were also involved in the ranch, which at one time was called Greenland Breeding Farm. On the property were a horse barn, blacksmith shop and residence for those who oversaw the ranch. The red barn which can be seen from I-25 had 17 box stalls which could accommodate 100 head of the best thoroughbreds. Buggies and spring wagons were stored on the west side of the barn. The original barn burned in 1922 after being was struck by lightning. A new barn was built the same year.
One of the largest shipping points in Greenland was between the Denver and Rio Grande and the Santa Fe Railroad tracks. Each railroad had holding pens and loading chutes, which can still be seen along the railroad siding.
In 1997 the Conservation Fund purchased Greenland Ranch in a five-way partnership between Great Outdoors Colorado, Douglas County, Colorado Division of Wildlife, Colorado State Parks and rancher John Malone. Protected with conservation easements, it will continue to support cattle and wildlife. Additionally, 3,600 acres are now used as the Greenland Open Space Trail and is open to the public.
Learn more at larkspurhistoricalsociety.org, historicdouglascounty.org and cospringstrails.com.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.