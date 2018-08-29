I first met Ida May Noe in 1990 when our family started to attend the Little Log Church in Palmer Lake. She was quite active in the church, particularly in the women’s activities. After getting to know Ida May and her husband, John, I found out a lot of the history of her family.
Ida May was born in Englewood, Colo., which, at the time, was called Petersburg. Her father owned Englewood Grocery. “My grandmother used to spoil me when she took me to the store and bought me a banana,” Ida May said. During the Great Depression, the family had to move from their home and live in the grocery.
Isaac Jegirtha Noe, known as I.J.. came to Douglas County in 1878 with his wife, Jennie. He was employed at the Greenland Ranch. He became foreman and then superintendent of the ranch. I.J. purchased 220 acres west of Greenland, which became known as Eagle Mountain Ranch. The ranch grew to be 1,400 acres, and it was where I.J. raised registered shorthorn cattle. The ranch also had an ice house, horse barn, cow shed and a pond stocked with catfish and trout. They also grew oats, wheat, potatoes and hay crops. I.J. also had a race track built, as he enjoyed racing horses.
Fred Noe took over the running of the ranch with his wife, Jennie Katherine (Higby). They brought up 10 children, and many of the shorthorn calves became 4-H projects. John was one of the sons.
Ida May and John met at a steak fry when they were both involved in Frontier Boy’s Village. John would transport people to the village with a wagon from the ranch. John was an auctioneer at the village and Ida May was secretary. After the steak fry, Ida May said: “John sent me a letter asking if I would date him.” They started dating and were married on Oct. 24, 1943 at the Little Log Church.
Ida May drove a school bus. She was able to take her two small children on the route with her. When the children were older, she started working for Charles Prescott in the Douglas County Clerk’s office, and later became Deputy County Clerk. When she retired, she became “Grandma Noe” at Larkspur School, where she volunteered and is historian for the Larkspur Historical Society. She is also involved in The Binky Patrol, an organization that makes quilts for children in disaster situations. The quilts are given to firemen and hospitals, or volunteers working wherever children may need some comfort. At one time, her home was the gathering place for the group. A group of ladies would get together once a week to cut quilt pieces, sew and then assemble the quilts. Lunch was always served. She usually brought in something fresh from her garden, which she maintained for many years.
While visiting Ida May one afternoon, I found that she is a historian. She has made notebooks for every letter in the alphabet. Whenever she finds a clipping or anything about a family in the area, she saves it in one of the notebooks under their family name. She then started a genealogy of the family starting with the first family member who came to the area and listing those who came after.
There are still two Noe houses remaining from the old homestead. They have been fixed up and redone, but not restored. One of the homes is a 20-by-20-foot, three-room home, which also included a front porch.
Ida May is a wonderful women with a lot of historical knowledge, which she loves to share with others. I really enjoy the time I am able to spend with her, and I’m thrilled to share her with you.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.