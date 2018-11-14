Monumental Happenings and Histories: Father Dyer, snow-shoe itinerant
Father John Dyer was appointed by Bishop Bowman at the Methodist Conference in Colorado Springs to come to Monument in 1874 when it was newly settled. There were nearly a dozen members in the Monument congregation when he arrived. Father Dyer stated in an autobiography that “no house could be had at the time and we had to go in the backend of a bowling alley.”
He then got to work building a parsonage driving teams of horses to bring supplies to be used to construct the 16-by-24-foot frame with one partition nine feet in height. He enclosed, lathed and plastered the partition. He had slabs given to him to put up a stable to hold his ponies and a cow. Members of the community helped to build the parsonage. A large wind came up one evening and damaged a lot of the buildings and homes in the town. The parsonage was sturdy and was still standing after the wind died down. The parsonage cost a little more than $300. A small frame church which was located a little south of the parsonage near what would be the Rio Grande Railroad station. He sometimes preached in the schoolhouse. Father Dyer included in his circuit areas near Monument; Table Rock, Blakely Mill, Weirs Mill and Farmers Mill. The parsonage later became the home of Lela Hagadorn, who ran a post office in the front. It was located at the site where Tri-Lakes Cares sits now, at 235 Jefferson St.
John Dyer started out as a miner, but once, in a mine, he heard the voice of God calling him to preach the Gospel. Father Dyer left Minnesota for Colorado in 1861. He traveled with a wagon train but did not have his own wagon, so he walked 600 miles to Denver. He then walked from Denver to South Park. He then began taking God’s message to tree cutters, wood-haulers, coke burners and miners. He preached against gambling, alcohol and prostitution. He was well respected by all those he reached and they began to call him “Father.” He endured many hardships as he traveled the trails to the camps. Some of the trails were only paths. He sometimes took the stage but preferred not to pay the fare so he did a lot of walking. In winter, the stages were replaced by sleighs. They sometimes tipped over throwing all the passengers into the snow. Father Dyer was never hurt.
A pastor’s salary was not enough for Father Dyer to live on, so he took a job as mail carrier and also carried gold on 7-foot wooden skis, which he fashioned after the style of Norwegian snow shoes to help him make it over the pass in winter. The mail weighed about 26 pounds and the gold about 7 pounds.
While in Breckenridge he built a church, which is now named Father Dyer United Methodist church. It has been remodeled and expanded and is still in use today. In 1885, he was the first Senate Chaplain, and in 1900, a stained glass window was unveiled at the state capitol in his honor. Summit County has a peak called Father Dyer Peak; it is part of the Tenmile Range. Dyersville, which is now a ghost town, was named after Father Dyer. He passed away in 1910 and was buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Castle Rock, where he once owned a ranch. Mark Feister stated that Father Dyer gave all the glory to God and never took any for himself.
If you would like to find out more about Father Dyer, you can read his autobiography, “J.L.Dyer, Snow-Shoe Itinerant” or “Dyer, Dynamite and Dredges” by Jane Morton and “Meet Me in Heaven,” by Mark Fiester.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.