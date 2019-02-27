Monumental Happenings and Histories: Doctors and drug stores
Monument has had several physicians since its beginning. The first doctor was Frank Blachly in 1875. He also owned a drug store.
Dr. William McConnell was one of the most notable physicians. Dr. McConnell lived in Table Rock with his parents who had bought land there. He finished eighth grade at Table Rock and went to secondary school at Warren Academy in Denver. He received a bachelor of arts degree in 1887 and a masters in pharmacology. He went on graduate from medical school in 1895. McConnell did an internship in St. Louis and then came to Monument in 1895. He married Lucy Anne Pring, whose family resided in Monument. Pring Station was named after her father. Dr. McConnell became the railway physician for the Santa Fe and Denver & Rio Grande Railroads. He and his family lived on 2nd Street in Monument across from the town hall. The McConnells were involved in civic activities. The doctor supported the local baseball team by buying baseballs for them. Mrs. McConnell was involved in the Temperance Movement.
Dr. and Mrs. Rupp came to Monument in the 1890s. He came to Colorado because he believed the area would be good for his asthma. His office and drug store was on the south end of Front Street in the area called “five points.” He later bought the Monument Hotel where he housed his office. He never required his patients to pay him for his services, but he lost very little of his fees. He was the town treasurer and water commissioner.
Dr. T.H. Close came to Monument in 1917. There was a flu epidemic in 1918 and 1919. Due to his very competent doctoring, he never lost a patient. He and his wife did a lot for the community. They had one son, Harland, who also became a doctor. I was acquainted with him in his later years and found him to have a good sense of humor.
I found Dr. Francis McConnell Mills, daughter of William and Lucy, to be very fascinating. She often went on house calls with her father and she became interested in medicine. She received a masters in chemistry at age 19. She applied to medical school. Her father had helped several young men to get into medical school but refused to pay her tuition. He felt it was too hard a life for a woman. She worked her way through medical school as a musician in local bars and the theaters. She was also a tutor and lab assistant and graduated at age 25. She was the first toxicologist in Denver and the first woman toxicologist in the Rocky Mountain region. She was probably the first woman forensic pathologist. She was part of the crime scene investigation team of that time and performed lab tests that provided evidence to commit many killers. From 1925 to 1950, McConnell Mills was instrumental in solving many puzzling crimes and she was often called as a key witness in trials. She was eventually inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame.
Learn more about Dr. Francis McConnell Mills at cogreatwomen.org. Other information was taken from Lucille Lavelett’s book, “Through the Years at Monument, Colorado.”
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.