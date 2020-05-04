Ninety is the new 29.
That was the message take onto the side of one of the cars that paraded down the Monument street where Renee Aviles lives last week.
Aviles’ family staged a small, social distanced parade April 28, waving and honking from their vehicles to congratulate Aviles on achieving a milestone — her 90th birthday.
Aviles, who lives with her son’s family, has been staying safe at home during the recent COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. She had hoped to have a large party with family and friends from multiple states gathering together, but this became impossible during stay-at-home orders.
Thus, her family looked to find a way to honor Aviles’ monumental birthday while still observing social distancing. On her birthday, Aviles sat at the end of her family’s driveway and watched family members drive through the cul de sac in front of the home with signs and gifts to pass to her.
Joyfully, Aviles laughed at the greetings and jokes shared by her visitors. Neighbors on the cul de sac stepped onto their front porches to shout “Happy Birthday.”
Aviles marveled at how many bouquets of flowers she received that day. “I got six bouquets of flowers. It’s my birthday, not my funeral,” Aviles said laughing aloud.
Originally from Gresham, Ore., Aviles moved to San Diego for a change of scenery. There she met and married Alonso Aviles. The couple had three boys and one daughter. Aviles also had two boys from a previous marriage.
After Alonso passed away, Renee Aviles dedicated her time for 10 years to the Chula Vista Police Departments in San Diego as a senior volunteer. In addition, she participated with a group of seniors who entertained residents of senior living facilities with singing and dancing.
Daughter Patricia Covington said she has known her mother to always be a positive person which she believes may have added to Aviles’ longevity.
“She has always been the one whistling throughout the day,” Covington said. “She stays active and while she was in San Diego, she was always driving around to her senior volunteering and meeting up with friends. She keeps her mind active.”
At the age of 87, after 57 years in San Diego, Aviles moved to Colorado and join her son, also named Alonso, and his family. She highly enjoys Colorado mostly for its winters, Covington said.
“She is always saying how the snow in Colorado is better than Oregon’s,” Covington said. “She says its so much softer and finer.”
After the neighborhood celebration, Aviles enjoyed a virtual gathering of family and friends. Covington said as COVID-19 measures lift and everyone’s schedules can be coordinated, Aviles’ loved ones hope to still give her the 90th birthday party gathering for which she hoped.
“She is still vibrant and energetic,” Covington said. “I pray that I have at least half of the energy and wit she still has.”