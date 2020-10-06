MONUMENT • It’s important to live an inspired life, and Emily Duke of Monument believes the home is the best place to start.
Emily Duke, a founding partner of LUX. Denver, which operates with a novel approach to real estate brokerage, grew up in Southern California and moved to Colorado 10 years ago after she and her husband literally Googled, “Happiest places to live.”
After earning a degree in psychology and getting connected with the right people, Duke obtained her real estate license. She set herself up in the industry knowing she wanted to stay in it rather than pursue further academics.
However, Duke reached a point in her real estate career when she knew she needed to make a change. “I knew I had to find another way to engage in real estate or just get out of the industry,” she said.
Soon after, Duke connected with Aaron Cummins, a Denver resident, and together they laid out a vision to step away from traditional methods used in the real estate industry. Seven years later, their company has become an entity of its own.
Duke says LUX. Denver has developed proprietary systems that start with learning who clients are as people, their personal story and how Duke and Cummins can help serve their lifestyle in the purchase of a home that fits into it. Duke said they have labeled the service as “inspired living.”
“Real estate should be a business of people about people, not a business where the people are just collateral,” said Duke, whose title is managing broker.
Duke and her husband moved to Monument five years ago as she looked to encompass inspired living in her own life. The area served her lifestyle needs of competing at the international level with horses. As for her real estate business, she focuses on helping others find inspired living along the Front Range.
“We’re always thinking about creating experiences for people,” Cummins said of the partners’ approach to their business. “We value working with people who live internationally, who want a community of people around them supporting their vision for their life.”
Duke said one example of helping people find inspired living was when a couple of clients were seeking a home far from the “cookie-cutter” style of what was then listed in the Denver Metro area. While challenges with the seller and listing agent started to appear for one property in which her clients were interested, Duke said she had to talk the clients out of pursuing the property for something that was a better fit to the lifestyle they were seeking.
The clients were large-scale artists and required space to make their creations. With some patience and continued searching, the couple were able to acquire their perfect forever home, Duke said.
However, their inspired lifestyle only started there. Soon, the couple inspired their neighbors and together have created a large-scale art and creation community around their property.
For Duke, living the horse lifestyle in Monument and having the right property to enjoy and maintain on a daily basis has been a major impact on her own health, she said. Duke said for she and Cummins, inspired living isn’t just a tagline for their company but a philosophy they’ve immersed their own lives into as well.