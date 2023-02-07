MONUMENT • The Town of Monument is exploring ways to improve wayfinding signage in the historic downtown district and has been working with Colorado University Technical Assistance to improve Americans with Disabilities Act access and pedestrian walkability.

At a Feb. 1 public meeting at Monument Town Hall, initial opinions were presented regarding signage, parking, landscaping and other general aesthetics in hopes of gaining additional community feedback on potential designs.

The Monument Wayfinding Signage Renovation project started with a community survey to community patrons and downtown business owners alike, which presented a series of artists’ renderings of which to provide their opinions.

There were 347 responses to the survey between Nov. 2-30. Of those responses, 30 came from those who own a business in the downtown district. All responses were from Monument residents, the majority of whom have lived in the town 5-20 years. The majority of responses preferred keeping the name of the downtown district, “Historic Downtown Monument,” with almost 56% of business owners in favor.

The survey presented five design options for signage packages in the district. Almost 32% of respondents preferred Option C (see image) while 30% preferred Option E (see image). Among business owners, results were the opposite, with Option E the top choice and Option C a close second.

Among common desires expressed about signage, survey input showed participants wanted something simple, readable from a motor vehicle, fitting to Monument’s unique, historic, mountain community vibe and with a classic, traditional and not-too-modern appearance. In addition, participants preferred tthe signs not appear too “big city,” be consistent in branding and use natural materials which fit the local context.

The feedback about the Option E package stated it was unique and reminded participants of the mountains. It was described as simple and not too modern, and involving bold and natural colors, some mimicking the hues of Monument Rock.

Among dislikes of the present downtown streetscape, narrow sidewalks was the No. 1 answer. In addition, respondents said there was no visual or welcoming appeal and the signs looked “run down.” There was a desire expressed for planters and trees and improvements to make crossing streets less dangerous and more pedestrian-friendly. Available parking was described as narrow and tight.

The survey presented four iterations of updates to the downtown streetscape. Initial feedback was mixed, with either strong support or strong opposition. Very few median opinions were received.

Some of the iterations suggested big changes like making streets accomodate one-way only traffic to allow angled parking, instead of parallel, on one side. These suggestions were also met with mixed opinions.

Director of Parks and Community Partnerships Madeline VanDenHoek said those working on the project will finalize concepts from the meeting and present them again in the next few months. The presentation will be available on the town’s website, townofmonument.org, the week after the meeting, she said.