In an effort to clarify what’s behind a rise in radium levels in one of the Town of Monument Water System wells, information was presented to demonstrate the system, its sources and its testing at a recent public meeting.
Monument Board of Trustees held a workshop on the municipal water system Feb. 28 at Monument Town Hall. Assistant Public Works Director Steve Sheffield gave a presentation on the facets of the town’s water system, the required testing performed on the water’s quality and needed upgrades.
After the presentation, Sheffield, Public Works Director Tom Tharnish and Dan Jurekovic, representing the water department, fielded questions from those in attendance, which included residents, trustees, town staff and others.
“As water professionals, we are really glad you are concerned about your water. It’s great to see everyone here,” Sheffield said.
The special workshop came in the wake of concerns that drinking water was unsafe and measures to remove radium from the water supply were at a halt. While the No. 9 well in the town’s water system recently tested for elevated levels of radium, the levels still fall under Colorado Department of Health and Public Environment regulations.
The town’s 2020 budget includes $700,000 in funding for discovering and implementing a solution to remove the radium from the water, rather than a dilution system implemented in 2017 when the well’s radium levels rose above of state compliance.
“We are getting close to being out of compliance,” Sheffield said. “We did a blending system for a while but seeing the trend rise. We are seeing levels that are rising but we are not exceeding compliance. Right now, Monument is 100% in compliance with state regulations.”
Town Manager Mike Foreman said everything presented at the workshop would be brought to the March 2 Board of Trustees regular meeting.
“We are working with them to make sure you have clean, safe drinking water,” Foreman said. “Our board wants you to have that, as well as our staff. They love Monument and love working for the Town of Monument.”
During his presentation, Sheffield said the Town of Monument tests its water quality twice a day and is required to so just once a day. Water quality reports are submitted to the state quarterly and the results of testing for the year are remitted to the public in a Consumer Confidence Reports and on the town’s website at townofmonument.org.
The results of 2019 water quality testing have not yet been released as public works is awaiting lab results from last quarter’s testing. However, Sheffield said, information on the testing up to the last quarter is available to the public by contacting the public works office.
The next steps to remove radium from Well No. 9 begin with approval from the Board of Trustees and enlisting engineers to determine a solution. Proposed changes would then need to be approved by CDPHE before moving forward to implement modifications.
In the event radium reaches a level of concern outside state compliance, Tharnish said immediate action would be the shut the well down, as happened in 2016.