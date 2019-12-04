The Walmart Supercenter in Monument was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
According to a representative with Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, there were reports of a bomb threat at about 2:15 p.m., reported KKTV News 11. AJ Armstrong, a member of the fire department, confirmed that the emergency response to the store at 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway (80132) was not a drill.
One shopper waiting for access to his car near the center of the parking lot said he was walking toward the store when he was stopped at the entrance and told the store was being evacuated and to leave the property as well. He waited for access with clusters of employees by the clock tower.
Some Walmart employees walked to the nearby Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15898 Jackson Creek Parkway following the store evacuation. Some were picked up by friends or family while others stayed warm inside TLMFPD emergency vehicles.
The employees were told not to speak to media and that Walmart corporate representatives would be releasing a statement. The Tribune has not received a statement as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Access to the store parking lot was blocked but small amounts of traffic were being allowed access to the west side of the complex, where Christian Brothers Automotive and Discount Tire are located.
The Town of Monument asked motorists to avoid the area of Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive due to police activity.
This story will be updated as more news becomes available.
KKTV, a news partner of The Tribune's sister paper, The Gazette, contributed to this report.