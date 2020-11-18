MONUMENT • Despite pandemic precautions, Wreaths Across America is full steam ahead for its third consecutive year.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 and its Auxiliary group will participate once again in the National Wreaths Across America Day at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Monument Cemetery. The ceremony is one of approximately 1,600 in a variety of national locations, including Arlington National Cemetery, all of which are coordinated to begin at the same time regardless of respective time zones.
For its Wreaths Across America event, the VFW Post 7829 and its Auxiliary group hosts a ceremony to honor all U.S. military veterans who have been laid to rest at Monument Cemetery and other nearby locations. Afterward, attendees, whether they be family, friends or volunteers, lay Christmas wreaths at the grave sites of the veterans.
Kathy Carlson of the VFW Post 7829 Auxiliary group said the goal for this year’s event is to have 125 wreaths to honor the veterans. As of Nov. 12, sponsorships had provided for 43 wreaths.
Carlson said the ceremony should be the same as last year but with some adjustments.
“We will be checking temperatures at the gate, as the Boy Scouts did for the Veteran’s Memorial dedication ceremony in October,” Carlson said. “The Boy Scouts had no reported incidents of COVID following the memorial ceremony, so that procedure seemed to work well.”
Carlson said since the event is outdoors, masks will be optional. Hot cider and a light packaged snack will be available for attendees as they leave as a thank you for helping honor the veterans.
Organizers need assistance from the community with the purchase of wreaths for the event to help them make their goal. Sponsorships for wreaths are available through the Wreaths Across America website, WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. Assistance with sponsorship through the site is available by contacting Theresa Wiederspahn at 719-471-9900 or theresa.wiederspahn@dignitymemorial.com. The Auxiliary also accepts donations, which may be mailed to VFW Auxiliary 7829, P.O. Box 1512, Monument, CO 80132.
“Also, we hope the community will attend the event,” Carlson said. “This year, it will be held within the new Veterans Memorial, at the flagpole. We wish to thank the Town of Monument for allowing the VFW Auxiliary 7829 to again host this event, for participating in the event, and for picking up the wreaths following the holidays.”