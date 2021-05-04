MONUMENT • The local VFW Auxiliary recently announced the young winners of its contests.
VFW Post 7829 Auxiliary announced and honored its selected contest winners during its regular meeting April 21.
• Angelina Lundy, a freshman at Lewis-Palmer High School, was selected as the post’s winner of the “Young American Creative Patriotic Art” contest.
• Winner of the “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!” Contest was Ruby Taylor, a seventh grader at Lewis-Palmer Middle School.
• Liana Miller, an eighth grader at Lewis-Palmer Middle School was selected as the post’s winner of the “Illustrating America” contest.
Each of the contest winners’ entries will be submitted to the organization’s Department of Colorado VFW for consideration in its respective state level contests.
The organization’s 2020-2021 Young Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Grant Doyle, an eighth grader at Power Technical Early College in Falcon School District 49, part of the James Irwin Charter Schools in Colorado Springs. Last year, Doyle started a lawn-mowing business from which he donated proceeds to nonprofit organizations. He also volunteered in a variety of other ways with disabled veterans.
During the meeting, the Auxiliary announced its 2021-2022 contest themes. The Voice of Democracy contest will follow an “America: Where do we go from here?” theme, and the Patriot’s Pen contest will be themed, “How can I be a good American?”
In addition, members of the organization elected a new slate of officers for the coming year. The officers-elect will take their respective positions on June 12, immediately following the installation of the officers serving at the state level.
With the election of new officers for the 2021-2022 year, Post 7829 members elected Alia Betron to serve as president. Michael Carlson was elected to serve as senior vice president, while Ruth Pedrie will serve as junior vice president.
Linda Lyons was elected to take over the role of secretary and chaplain, while Kathy Carlson was elected to be the post’s treasurer. Jill Doyle was elected to serve as the post’s conductress and historian. Melissa Rodeffer was elected to serve as the post’s guard, while Amanda Snyder will serve as the group’s patriotic instructor.
The three trustees elected for the post’s coming year will be Lorna Kemper, Sheri Miller and Jeanette Byrne.
Among other business, it was mentioned the VFW Post 7829 Auxiliary is listed as a possible benefactor with both the rewards programs with Safeway and King Soopers. Participants of the rewards program are able to select the organization to receive a donation from the respective companies every time they shop using their respective rewards member numbers. This can be achieved by logging onto their respective grocery accounts online or on device apps and selecting a beneficiary.