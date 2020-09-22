Most military families are familiar with the Missing Man Table. Military banquets often start by conducting a Missing Man Ceremony.
Maybe you have seen a Missing Man Table set up at a Veterans of Foreign Wars Post or American Legion Post. Even some restaurants are dedicating a table to the POW/MIA Soldier.
So, what is it, and what does it stand for?
This table is set for a meal that will not be served.
It is small, set for one, symbolizing the frailty of a prisoner. The table is round, showing our everlasting concern for our missing soldier.
The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of the soldier’s motive when answering the call to duty.
There is a single red rose in a vase on the table as a reminder of the life missing and the loved ones who keep the faith, still waiting for answers.
The ribbon around the vase shows our continued determination to account for the missing.
On the bread plate is a slice of lemon to remind us of the bitter fate of the missing soldier so far from home. With the lemon is a pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by the missing, and shed by the family who seeks answers.
A Holy Bible rests on the table representing the strength gained through faith in our country, founded as one nation under God, to sustain our soldier lost from our mist.
A candle glows on the table as a light of hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate the missing soldier home. The wine glass is inverted symbolizing the inability to share the evening’s toast.
Lastly, we see the chair is empty, our soldier is missing. Please remember his/her service and sacrifice.