On Oct. 1, 2017, Tony and Denise Burditus attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. Tony had recently retired from the Army as a Green Beret, and this was to be the beginning of many wonderful experiences as the couple enjoyed his retirement together. But it was quickly cut short when a gunman opened fire upon the festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people. Denise was one of those victims; she died in Tony’s arms.
In the year since Denise’s death, family members continue to grieve, struggling to move forward after the loss of their loved one. They find strength in one another, and remember the contagious smile that was seemingly always on Denise’s face. They hold her dearly now in their hearts and memories.
One of these family members lives in Monument and recently shared the Burditus’ story. To honor them, the VFW Auxiliary Post 7829 has established a special fund in memory of Denise. The addition of the Denise Fund will allow the Monument VFW Auxiliary to expand the support they offer to deployed families in the Tri-Lakes area, including babysitting and errand running services. Since Tony was often deployed, Denise spent most of her time caring for their family on her own. Denise didn’t stop there — she often helped other families with deployed spouses, and it became a mission near and dear to her heart. In light of this, the Auxiliary hopes to serve even more local families whose loved ones are deployed using monies from the Denise Fund.
The VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829 is privileged to honor Denise’s life and her memory. The Auxiliary thanks her husband, Tony, retired Special Forces U.S. Army, for his service to our country, and hopes the Denise Fund brings him joy knowing that, in Denise’s name, families of deployed services members will be helped.