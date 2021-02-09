MONUMENT • The preliminary planned development site plan and rezoning for The Village at Jackson Creek is on its way back to the Monument Planning Commission for consideration.
At its Feb. 1 meeting, the town Board of Trustees held a hearing for an ordinance to approve the preliminary site plan and rezoning for the development. The ordinance had been denied previously by the town Planning Commission but the applicant requested the ordinance be heard by the Board of Trustees.
The Village at Jackson Creek development is a planned live, work and play community to be located west of Jackson Creek Parkway, across the street from Jackson Creek Senior Living, east of Interstate 25 and north of Monument Marketplace. The development would utilize Harness Road and Cloverleaf Road, extending them west to connect with a roundabout, turning them into one road that would be called Grand Village Drive.
The concept for the development involves enhanced roadways and streetscapes, a community gathering space, a library, Class A multifamily and senior housing, restaurants and retailers. The ordinance would rezone the area from Regency Park planned industrial development to planned development.
Town Planner Debbie Flynn presented the ordinance information to the board, followed by Creekside Developers representative Brett Behnke, who presented more detailed information on the project as well as conceptual renderings.
“We can all agree that heavy industry and yards are not the best use for this area,” Behnke said. “The rezoning is designed to make better use of the land and have it fit into the present comprehensive plan.”
Behnke provided information for trustees that answered concerns from the planning commission that caused it to denied during the commission’s Jan. 13 meeting.
The Planning Commission denied The Village by a vote of 1-5 due to concerns the development fails to adhere to the town’s comprehensive plan, does not have dedicated park, trails or open spaces, a lack of cohesive aesthetics with the town, the density of multifamily and senior living units and interferes with Monument’s desired small-town atmosphere.
Despite the planning commission’s denial of the development, Flynn said town staff recommends approval of the ordinance based on it adhering to the comprehensive plan and meeting all other requirements.
Behnke said the applicant was willing to reduce the maximum height of buildings to 75 feet. He said views of the mountain range would be preserved by the conservation area established within No Name Creek and Teachout Creek.
In addition, the density of residential units would be reduced to 20 per acre. In lieu of parks, trails and open space, the development adjoins large open spaces which prevent it from connecting to nearby parks and trails, but it plans on including large walkable areas within the community, Behnke said. In addition, the Jackson Creek Commercial Metro District, the formation of which was approved by the Board of Trustees in October, is willing to build a park in the development if the Pikes Peak Library District agrees to open a new branch with it, he said.
Behnke said the concern for a lack of aesthetics would be addressed as each phase of the development is submitted for approval with specific designs.
Mayor Don Wilson asked why the application wasn’t going back to the planning commission for reconsideration given its changes to maximum building height and residential density. Flynn said the process called for the application to go before the trustees first to approve with or without conditions, or send back to the commission for review. She said during the Jan. 13 meeting of the commission, no one from the public spoke expressed concerns about the development.
Trustee Jim Romanello, seeing a Dec. 28 traffic study for the development gave the level of service the worst rating of “F” for the anticipated 11,270 vehicle trips on an average workday, asked when traffic signals could be installed on Cloverleaf and Harness Roads. With those access points signaled, the level of service would increase to a rating of “B.”
Behnke said with the initial phase of the project including just the residential living component, those intersections would not warrant a signal. Flynn said until a certain amount of businesses are established in the development, the need for signals would not be triggered.
“The applicant and Triview Metropolitan District would be responsible for installing the signals. When a signal is warranted, a signal will be there,” Flynn said.
Wilson recommended the applicant return to the planning commission for its approval with the modifications. He said any opinion on whether development plans adhere to the town’s comprehensive plan is open to interpretation, whether it’s from the commission, town staff or the developer.
“Everyone has their own opinion on what a small-town feel is supposed to be,” Flynn said. “The only time staff determines it fits into the comprehensive plan is by using the future land use map.”
Wilson also questioned why there wouldn’t be dedicated park space in the development if services and road maintenance would be the responsibility of Triview Metropolitan District. Behnke said developers were told by Triview they would not do it for The Village at Jackson Creek.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said that was the first time he’d heard of Triview refusing to follow this regulation since it is included within the district’s Inter-Governmental Agreement with the town. He said he would investigate the matter.
Trustee Ron Stephens said he was uncomfortable circumventing the planning commission’s decision.
“I personally would like to send it back to the planning commission for their approval with the changes,” he said. “I value their input greatly.”
However, Trustee Laurie Clark moved to approve the ordinance with the modifications presented by Behnke. Her motion was not met with a second.
Stephens moved to send the development back to the commission with its modifications, which was passed 6-1 with Clark voting against.
“We want our planning commission to feel like their concerns are getting across to us,” Wilson said. “They need to know they are able to make other suggestions to us … so we are not sending our applicants back and forth.”