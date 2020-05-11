Laura Hogan and Mike Foreman were reappointed to the Town of Monument staff positions of Town Clerk and Town Manager, respectively, May 4.
The board, with some joining virtually and some in attendance at Town Hall, unanimously approved both two-year reappointments. Hogan and Forman were then sworn into their respective positions.
Later, the board met in executive session. Upon their return, the board approved to have town staff enter negotiations with finance director Rosa Ooms in the interest of appointing her to the position of Town Treasurer.
During the meeting’s discussion items and after a long search to fill the Town Attorney role, the Board of Trustees instructed Foreman to make an offer to Andrew Richey to become the attorney for the Town of Monument. “He has accepted and has fallen in the range set by the board to negotiate with him,” Foreman said.
Foreman was instructed to draft a resolution to appoint Richey, a Colorado Springs resident, to the position.
After a brief presentation from Madeline VanDenHoek, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Town and El Paso County Department of Economic Development allowing the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds for the federal fiscal years 2021-2023. VanDenHoek said this intergovernmental agreement has been in place for several years.
The agreement not only allows the Town of Monument to participate in these funds but also any nonprofit in the Monument area to apply for them as well, she said.
Additionally, the board approved a resolution to authorize a contract to Hinkle & Company PC to perform an audit of the town’s 2019 fiscal year with an option to extend the contract annually.
Ooms said the finance department invited bid submissions for the contract in March and two were received. Hinkle & Company were found to be the better fit and happened to be the lower cost of the bids, Ooms said.
Trustee Laurie Clark asked Ooms if a comprehensive audit would be included in the scope of contracted work with Hinkle and Company, particularly checking for instances of embezzlement.
“If they find any red flags while performing their service, they will dig deeper in the matter,” Ooms said.
Clark pushed to amend the resolution to have a comprehensive audit included in the contracted scope of work with a motion, but the vote to amend failed. The resolution was approved as drafted.