MONUMENT • The Board of Trustees last week approved the annexation of a Monument property to become the office and yard for Native Sun Construction company.
The resolution passed 5-0 at the Trustees’ March 15 meeting.
Peter Patten of Colorado Springs-based land development and consulting firm Patten Associates presented additional project information to the board. Ernest Jessop, one of the owners of Native Sun Construction in Monument, was also on hand to answer questions.
“We’ve been really looking forward to this project to get our office and work facility here in the Town of Monument,” Jessop said. “We want the town to know we are really looking forward to this, building up the property of the town and being a good citizen of the town.”
Native Sun specializes in concrete and civil construction, he said.
The board had previously approved the rezoning of the 10.69-acre parcel as Planned Development and established its annexation ability.
The project has required not only an annexation agreement between Native Sun Construction and the Town of Monument but also a development agreement between the company, the Town and Forest Lakes Metropolitan District.
The plans are to build out the property in three phases.
Phase one involves five acres at the the center of the property for outside storage of construction materials for Native Sun Construction. The second phase would develop 2.5 acres on the southeast side of the property for an office structure for the company, while phases three and four would develop the northwest for three or four single family units.
Access to the site is via an unplatted road, known as Woodcarver Road, a portion of which is owned by the applicant.
At least until Phase 2, Woodcarver Road from the Squadron Drive intersection would remain a private road until later phases warrant need for a traffic study.
Per the development agreement, Native Sun as well as Navsys, which owns the property and building just south of the project, would partner in responsibility for the maintenance of Woodcarver Road. The Town of Monument will have no responsibilities to provide services outside of law enforcement.
With the recent rezoning of Falcon Commerce Center just to the north of the property for light industrial developments, Patten said this project fits in well with the area.
After verifying the maintenance of Woodcarver Road from Squadron Drive would be the responsibility of the two property owners while it is considered private property, and ensuring the town would not be liable for necessary repairs to it, the ordinance was passed unanimously.
Among other action items, the board approved a resolution to lease four vehicles for Monument Police Department.
Chief of Police Sean Hemingway said a maximum of $265,000 had been budgeted for the 2021 fiscal year for the lease of the additional vehicles. The lease would be for five years and total payments over the term are not to exceed that amount. Hemingway said the vehicles, three of which are Chevrolet Tahoes, will be retrofitted with emergency lights, sirens and other features associated with emergency vehicles.
The fourth vehicle will be deemed a special operations vehicle, used to oversee training and criminal investigations. Because this vehicle will be used in undercover investigations, Hemingway said he preferred not to divulge the make and model in the public meeting.
The vehicles were selected under a state bid.