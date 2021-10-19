MONUMENT • While the water supply for the Town of Monument, the Woodmoor Water and Sanitation District and other districts in the north El Paso County region rely on well water from the Denver Water Basin, the El Paso County Loop Project could bring renewable water sources to the northern part of the county.
The Monument Board of Trustees heard a presentation on the El Paso County Loop Project last week. The project would use existing infrastructure and would build new infrastructure to create a pipeline from southern El Paso County moving northward. Cost of the project is anticipated to be about $134 million.
The project would make use of renewable sources like Fountain Creek, which relies on rainfall and snow melt, while the Denver Basin requires water providers that rely on it to drill new wells over time. Through a system of pumping stations, pipelines and treatment plants, the project would deliver Fountain Creek water to approximately one third of the county population.
Mayor Don Wilson gave a preamble to the Oct. 4 Loop Project presentation, noting it has been a long time the area has been working on getting renewable water sources to the region. Now, through partnerships, efforts are getting closer to a feasible solution.
Making the presentation were Amy Lathen, general manager of the Cherokee Metropolitan District, and Jessie Shaffer, district manager for the Woodmoor Water and Sanitation District. Lathen said although the concept of the project was not a brand new concept, there are new elements which allow the project working team to move forward in a more tangible manner.
Shaffer said the concept is beginning to gain traction, and partnerships between the Woodmoor and Cherokee districts, among others in the county, would look to ask El Paso County for funds to aid the project.
“It is the way of the future to reuse water,” Lathen said. “With increasing expenses, districts are looking for other ways to provide water to their customers. In this case, a number of customers in northern El Paso County actually own renewable water in the southern part of the county but cannot get it up here. So it’s a question of transmission for some of the providers.”
Lathen said without a giant reservoir, or large lake or river, outlying districts to Colorado Springs have to be creative with water resources.
“Colorado Springs Utilities has extraordinary water, and that is often first using rain and snow melt out of the mountains, and that’s great and has been set up over decades,” Lathen said. “But not all of the providers around the City of Colorado Springs have that luxury. Nothing else matters if we don’t get this water problem solved.”
Project team leaders are asking El Paso County for a significant portion of federal funds that have been granted to the county to spend on these kinds of regional infrastructure projects, Lathen said.
The team has launched a cost study and is open to receiving more participants. When the study is finished, it will be compared to previous Colorado State University studies. Next steps would include a final list of founding members to the Loop becoming its own entity, leaving the door for others to join.
After that, the plan would be to develop a funding plan from participants and other groups. Engineering, construction and water delivery would follow.
Trustee Laurie Clark, who has been a large proponent of using renewable water sources not only for Monument but also statewide, said after her own research she has concluded renewable water sources are the cleanest, most affordable and healthiest choice to pursue for a long-term solution.
However, Clark said she doesn’t feel the El Paso County Loop Project adequately addresses a local or statewide economically feasible long-term solution.
“The initial costs are excessively high, making the project unaffordable from the onset,” Clark said. “The project lacks the ability to pull credible partnerships together for a unified successful delivery of water resources and competent operational efforts.”
She said there are other projects in the works that present a comprehensive, cost-effective approach with abundant supply of resources long into the future and strategic partnerships to provide competent operational systems.
During discussion with the trustees, Lathen noted maintenance issues with water redundancy for the Loop Project are very important and there are some users who may not be able to afford its additional costs. Lathen said this is why the needed up-front capital to establish the loop is substantial, so that in the long-term the system is more affordable.