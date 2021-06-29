MONUMENT • After weeks of encouraging residents to participate in a survey to determine if there is a preference to switch to a Home Rule format of government, trustees heard the results.
The Board of Trustees on July 21 heard the data gathered from the Home Rule survey, which was released to citizens last May. The survey asked voters if they would prefer the Town of Monument to make a switch from the present Statutory Rule form of government to a Home Rule format.
David Flaherty of Magellan Strategies, was on hand via virtual connection to present the findings. He started by saying very few towns in the state are still under Statutory Rule. He said 382 registered voters in the Town of Monument participated in the survey, and are likely to vote in the Nov. 21 election.
According to survey results, approximately 35% of voters were aware the town was even considering a change to Home Rule, and 50% had no knowledge at all; 50% of respondents also said they did not know what Home Rule is while 36% found Home Rule favorable.
“These numbers are very normal at the beginning of the process when it’s being considered,” Flaherty said.
After the survey asked informational questions, which helped detail what Home Rule was compared to Statutory Rule, approximately 62% of respondents said they were more likely to approve it if posed as a ballot question.
“It’s local control,” Flaherty said. “Voters like that. They always have.”
Since changing types of government doesn’t happen very often in Colorado, Flaherty said it wasn’t surprising some who took the survey were unaware what Home Rule was or that the town was considering it. He said those participants who said they would vote against the switch stated they’d do so at this time because more information and research was required or because they had an opposing political standpoint.
Another community meeting regarding the switch is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. June 30 at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 W. Baptist Road, Colorado Springn (80921).
In other business, the trustees reviewed an ordinance, after much discussion over past weeks, to approve a ballot title and issue for the coming Nov 21 election which would permit the town to collect, retain and spend the full amount of town revenues for 12 years. This allows the town to collect and retain the revenue generated by voter approved tax rates. This voter-approved exemption is colloquially known as De-Brucing, referring to Colorado legislator Douglas Bruce, who authored the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) amendment.
Town Attorney Andrew Richey reviewed the ordinance put before the board during the meeting. He said Monument voters have approved a measure to De-Bruce in four year election increments since 1996.
If approved by voters, it would allow the town to remain exempt for the next 12 years. Richey stressed all tax increases will still be voter approved as it has been.
“Taxes are not raised by exempting town revenues from the TABOR formula,” Richey said.
Richey said the verbiage of the proposed ballot measure is exactly the same as it has been in past elections, with the exception of changing the amount of years it would be effective.
During board discussion, trustee Ron Stephens said he heard the language of the ballot was difficult to read, and although he had no issues with the ballot measure itself nor its 12-year stretch, he wanted to see it rewritten to make it easier to understand by voters. In the meeting, he proposed changes to the language which described ways the town would be allowed to use excess revenue — should there be any.
The board revised the ordinance with Richey to state more simply that any excess of fiscal year spending and tax revenue limits would be used “exclusively for road construction and maintenance.” No public comment was made for or against the ordinance, which trustees voted 3-1 to pass.
Also, Town Manager Mike Foreman introduced Meggan Herington as the town’s new Planning Director.
Herington has had an 18-year career working with multiple jurisdictions along the Front Range, and was been with the City of Colorado Springs for the past 13 years, working in multiple facets of planning, including a role in the rewriting of Colorado Springs’ zoning and subdivision codes.
“She’s hit the ground running and has taken on a lot,” Foreman said. “I know she feels like she’s drinking from a fire hose, but she’s done an amazing job already in her first week.”
Herington said when she saw the position come open she thought it would be a great opportunity to take the “next step” and work for a great town.
“I’m happy to be here and happy to represent the Town of Monument,” she said.