MONUMENT • The order of candidates seeking election to the Town of Monument Board of Trustees has been set for the Nov. 9 election.
At the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, town staff organized a draw of candidate names for the position of mayor and seats on the board to determine the order of which they will appear on the election ballot this November.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Superintendent KC Somers, who was on hand for the meeting, was volunteered to pull names from the pool presented by Deputy Town Clerk Tina Erickson.
For the position of mayor, Mitch LaKind’s name was drawn to be listed on the ballot first, and James Romanello’s name was drawn to be listed second. Both LaKind and Romanello currently serve on the board of trustees, and both were elected in April 2020.
There are eight people seeking a position on the board of trustees in the November election. Their order of appearance on the ballot will be Ron Stephens, Sana Abbot, Kenneth Kimple, Darcy Schoening, Redmond Ramos, Marco P. Fiorito, Steve King and Jason Gross.
Stephens, Schoening and Ramos are incumbents. Stephens was elected to the board in April 2018; Schoening was appointed to it in September 2021; and Ramos was appointed to the board inMay.
Abbott served as a member of the Home Rule Charter Commission this year, while Kimple is a former member of the town’s planning commission.
King, also a former planning commission member, served as chair of the Home Rule Charter Commission and was one of the leaders of the Save Monument citizens group.
Fiorito presently serves as vice president of the Triview Metropolitan District’s Board of Directors, and Gross is a former contributor to Our Community News.
In other business, the Trustees approved the appointment of Erica Treat to serve as an alternate on the town’s board of adjustment through Dec. 31. Two alternates are allowed and Treat’s appointment fills one of those positions.
However, should the Home Rule Charter, drafted and proposed by the Home Rule Charter Commission this year, be approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election, the Board of Adjustments would be dissolved and its responsibilities given to the town planning commission.
Among other actions, the Trustees approved to set a hearing date for a petition for annexation for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
The petition for annexation submitted to town staff was for approximately 91 acres of land on the west side of I-25 and immediately south of the El Paso County/Douglas County line, as well as 71 acres of loans on the east side of the interstate, also just south of the county line.
During public comment, Somers spoke about the recent decision by the D38 Board of Education to add a ballot initiative to the Nov. 8 election.
The initiative asks voters to raise the district’s mill levy override for the sole purpose of increasing compensation to its staff of licensed teachers and certified support staff, who Somers described as “nothing short of heroes working and continuing despite all the disruptions and all the challenges we have faced.”
While the community is never short on support of D38’s educators, Somers said in terms of a compensation gap the district faces based on an independent analysis over an extensive amount of time, the district’s compensation of its teachers and other staff is at least 10% below the average of the competitive landscape and other districts in El Paso County.
D38 has lost approximately 20% to 30% of staff each of the past two years, Somers said.
The last time Monument voters were asked to approve a mill levy override for the school district was 1999, and they passed it.
Somers said although the community support at that time was amazing, it has been difficult to receive further taxpayer investment over the past 23 years.
Somers cited Monument Police Department’s difficulties hiring new officers and being able to retain them until voters approved additional funding for the department from the 2F increase in sales tax.
“We love our new teachers that we’re bringing on board, as they’ve got great energy,” the superintendent said.
“We want to keep them, because the sustainability of our system is really what is most paramount in this particular dynamic and it’s something that we need the whole community to at least be aware of.”
Somers offered to return to a later board of trustees meeting to go over additional details of the need for the mill levy override and its allocations if passed.
The board directed Town Manager Mike Foreman to include a presentation with Somers and the school district in an upcoming meeting so trustees would have the opportunity to ask questions as well.