MONUMENT • After much discussion, an ordinance to update Monument’s land use code with revised industrial use supplemental standards is in the books.
The Board of Trustees on July 5 approved an ordinance to update sections of the town’s Land Use Development Code, creating revisions to the Industrial Use Tables, Supplemental Use Standards and Definitions. Efforts to create and draft the ordinance started late last year in hopes of establishing more clear definitions and supplemental standards to help the planning department, the town planning commission and board of trustees to better protect citizen concerns regarding land development.
Monument’s previouw planning director, Meggan Herington, returned to board to present the ordinance, a project which started during her time in the director’s role. Herington has been seeing the project to completion despite having been succeeded by new planning director Nina Ruiz.
The planning department had several community meetings with stakeholders, including citizens and citizen-interest groups as well as industrial land owners and two trustees to gain input on expanding the criteria for industrial land uses.
The ordinance, after going through four or five iterations in stakeholder meetings, was put in front of the planning commission May 11, when commissioners added language to the traffic section and debated the loading docks and loading berth standards. In the end, the commission approved to recommend the ordinance to the trustees by a 6-2 vote.
Herington noted commissioners who voted in favor of the ordinance felt there was opportunity to do more to the ordinance but wanted something on the books as a starting point. Those opposed to the ordinance said the criteria was too restrictive to loading berth and loading dock provisions.
Trustees also expressed changes they would prefer to see in the ordinance. Trustees Ron Stephens and Redmond Ramos said the ordinance was a good starting point. Stephens suggested having new planning director Ruiz give it a look and that the trustees have a workshop on a possible new revision.
“I think this is a ton of great changes, and changes people want in the town,” Ramos said. “There could be some minor tweaks, but there wasn’t anything I found here bad for our town.”
Trustee Mitch LaKind said if the ordinance isn’t approved, the town runs the risk of new developers coming in with applications to the planning department, for which the supplemental standards would not apply by the time they’re approved. LaKind suggested changes to the commercial use tables to list several of the businesses included as “conditional.”
Trustee Darcy Schoening also offered modification suggestions regarding the approvable square feet of metal buildings. She added she was concerned if the ordinance was put off another two weeks, a final revision could turn into months down the road before it’s approved.
Home Rule Charter Commission Chairman Steve King spoke during public comment, and noted he and the Save Monument citizens group participated in the stakeholder meetings for the ordinance as well.
“My concern is if this gets kicked down the road and we have another planned unit development come in,” King said. “Everybody didn’t get everything they wanted, by any stretch, but I agree it is a really good compromise. Everybody has commented on this. It’s never going to be perfect, but I think we need to start someplace.”
Former planning commissioner Kenneth Kimple urged trustees to take the time to go through each of the desired changes and determine whether to change the ordinance that night, so some form of the ordinance is passed. He said the changes created by the proposed supplemental standards thus far did not take anything away from the existing code, but rather only made detailed modifications and better explanations.
“You know what we’re trying to do, what you guys are trying to do, is help the residents’ of this town return for investment,” Kimple said. “The things the trustees brought up, in meetings many of us have suggested change for and they’re not drastic changes.”
It was later agreed the board of trustees would approve the ordinance as written and draft a modification with their own agreed changes for a later hearing, allowing stakeholders to be present and make their own comments. The ordinance as presented was passed 6-0.