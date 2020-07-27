The Monument Board of Trustees July 22 meeting was a long and productive night.
The board heard updates on a variety of projects from town water well repairs to an Eagle Scout project, and had hearings on ordinances recommended for approval from the town planning commission.
Michael Carlson, a volunteer with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 and a member of the VFW Auxiliary, presented an update on his Eagle Scout project to raise funds and construct a Veterans Memorial in Monument Cemetery.
Carlson, 16, whose father, VFW Post member Joe Carlson, was a ranger during the Vietnam War and whose grandfather was a radio operator on a B-26 during WWII, said the memorial is semicircle-shaped, includes a flagpole and is flanked by a retaining wall.
“It was personal to my grandpa and my dad,” Michael Carlson, a rising Palmer Ridge High School junior, told The Tribune after the meeting. But the project is intended for all of “those who have given their lives for us,” he added.
The memorial project cost is $40,000. Approximately $39,000 of that has been raised in grants, donations and in-kind donations, including a $25,000 headstone donated by Swan-Law Funeral Directors, Carlson said.
The VFW has been one of the largest sources of donated funds, contributing $10,000 toward the project, he said.
“The memorial will fit well with the surroundings of the cemetery,” Carlson said, noting the semicircle from the retaining wall to the flagpole will be about 14-feet wide.
Land preparations for the memorial are being done by the Town of Monument and are expected to be completed by Aug. 20. Construction is expected to be finished on Sept. 12, and Carlson said a ceremony to dedicate the memorial is to be determined but should be around Oct. 3.
In other business, Town Manager Mike Foreman updated trustees on the Jackson Creek Parkway widening project. The widening of the parkway from Baptist Road to Higby Road is complete, expanding from an undivided two-lane road to a four-lane divided segment. It is the responsibility of the Town to repair and widen Jackson Creek Parkway from Higby Road north to Colorado 105.
With the approval of The Village mixed-use development for that area, an increased amount of traffic is expected for that section of the parkway. Estimated total cost for the project, including the design phase, is $10 million, Foreman said. In lieu of funding, the town will receive $800,000 in matching funds from the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments for the design phase, and an additional $800,000 fund match from PPACG in July 2022.
“We expect developer participation and additional PPACG funding, but still forecast a shortfall in funding,” Foreman said.
A requirement for the PPACG matching funds is that the project is completed in 10 years, which puts completion of the project in 2030 or 2031. Presently, the town spends about $10,000 a year on repairs to Jackson Creek Parkway. Foreman said the town will work with developers and other agencies for additional funding mechanisms such as public improvement districts or requiring surrounding developments to contribute.
“Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible,” Foreman said. “As soon as we get the design completed, we’ll come back to board with what the exact cost is going to be and see what we do about funding from there. We’ll be talking about this again during the budget session.”
Among resolutions reviewed during the meeting, the board approved the appointment Sean White to the planning commission. He fills a seat left vacant when Mitchell LaKind was elected to the Board of Trustees. White was previously an alternate commissioner. The resolution also appointed Martin Trujillo to the open alternate planning commissioner’s spot.
Also, the trustees reviewed two ordinances recommended by the planning commission for approval. The first was an ordinance for the rezoning and preliminary planned development site plan for Sante Fe Park, which involves 65 acres west of Old Denver Road and the Sante Fe Trail, east of I-25 and north of Baptist Road. To the north is the approved Conexus project, a mixed development of industrial, business and civic uses.
Prior to rezoning, the property was zoned as approximately 50 acres of Regency Park planned industrial development (PID) and 14 acres of planned commercial development. The ordinance changed the zoning to planned development.
Trustee LaKind asked if the development included plans to widen Old Denver Road to accommodate additional traffic to commercial developments. Andrea Barlow of NES Inc., representing Phoenix Bell Associates LLP, said there are plans to add turn lanes into the development from Old Denver Road and each lot of the development would be presented to the board with individual sketch plans.
The rezoning and preliminary sketch plan was approved without opposition from the public or any trustees.
The second ordinance reviewed was to approve the final plat of the Sanctuary Pointe Filing No. 7. The filing is consistent with the development’s Phase 2 site plan approved by the board Mach 2018, town planner Debbie Flynn said, and involves approximately 57.6 acres of the second phase. Those acres include 56 residential lots, two tracts owned and maintained by Triview Metropolitan District and four streets.
Trustees approved the ordinance unanimously.
Prior to adjourning the meeting, Mayor Don Wilson noted the Town of Monument Business Relief Fund, which uses $300,000 of CARES act funding received from El Paso County, has taken longer than anticipated to get assistance out to local businesses that applied. However, he said about 30 small businesses should be receiving the funds the following week.