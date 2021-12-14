MONUMENT • The town Board of Trustees heard the final details of its restated 2021 budget as well as the bullet points of the adopted 2022 budget last week. In addition, the board authorized a certification of the town’s property tax rate with the El Paso County assessor, reducing it from $6.152 to $5.75 mils.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said a the Dec. 7 meeting, the Town of Monument’s growth is evident in its ability to give raises to its employees as well as reduce the property tax mil levy.
The trustees discussed two ordinances last month which would approve the town’s restated 2021 budget and appropriate money into various funds in amounts set forth in the restatement. The ordinances were tabled so trustees could be presented with more detailed information regarding the 2A Water Enterprise Fund.
With additional information regarding the water fund, interim town treasurer Theresa Fox presented the restated 2021 budget Dec. 7. She explained the town’s Certificate of Participation Fund, $5.12 million, was created in 2020 for water system and infrastructure improvements. It is a restricted fund and thus was not represented in the 2A Water Enterprise Fund.
Trustees Laurie Clark and Ron Stephens, who requested the additional information on the fund before approving the restated budget last month, both said they were satisfied. Both ordinances this time were approved with Clark being a “no” vote for both ordinances.
Fox’s presentation of the 2022 budget statement included expectations of the additional sales tax generated by the voter approved 2F measure on the November ballot. The 2F funds were designated to provide additional funding to Monument Police Department.
Not only does the town expect the 2F funds, but also the budget includes transferring $2.6 million from the general fund to support the police department, Fox said. Additional funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which makes $2.2 million available to use for the department, she said.
Foreman said since the 2F funds are an estimated amount, if the amount collected from the sales tax increase is higher than projected, the additional amount would remain in the 2F fund and go to the police department, as well as maintaining the $2.2 million transfer from the general fund.
Trustee Clark said she was happy with the amounts being funded to the police.
“With the showing of staff and police and their wonderful commitment, it’s weighed heavy on my heart in a good way,” Trustee Jim Romanello said. “As long as this board is here, since we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, we appreciate you and appreciate all your service. We believe in you and support you.”
Clark echoed the sentiment, “You have been tremendous with all you’ve done. Look where we’ve gotten in just two years. Thank you, Mr. Foreman, for your management and everyone for what all of you have done.”
Both ordinances for the statement and appropriations of the 2022 budget were approved.
In other business, the board of trustees approved a change order to its contract with JR Filanc for additional work related to the radium removal project and building expansion on water Well No. 3/9 and the treatment facility. Public Works Director Tom Tharnish said during excavation, an underground electrical conduit which was not marked or plotted on any of the department’s drawings was damaged, forcing the design of the project to change.
Although the change order expense was small by comparison to previous projects, it exceeded Foreman’s authority to approve invoices over $25,000. Foreman said he felt it prudent to bring it before the board for approval. Mayor Don Wilson said the change could have been handled internally, but thanked the town manager for bringing it to the trustees as it adds to the town’s efforts to remain financially transparent.
“This is the first time since I’ve been director we’ve damaged something that was there when the plans showed it was somewhere else,” Tharnish said.
After an executive session, Trustee Romanello moved to instruct town staff to object to the inclusion of 16240 Old Denver Road — the location of the Monument Ice Rinks — into the Triview Metropolitan District.
A petition was submitted to Triview for inclusion and to receive water services, even though the Town of Monument already provides water for the Monument Ice Rinks fire suppression system. The Triview board approved starting the inclusion process during its Oct. 21 meeting.
Romanello’s motion noted the town was able to provide comparable water services to the property in a timely manner, thus authorizing staff to make the objection and further authorize the town manager to negotiate with Triview over water rights in the future. The motion was approved by all trustees.
Triview Metro District currently provides water services to the new Woodmen Valley Church, on the east side of Old Denver Road and north of Baptist Road, which is located inside its district boundaries. Presently, the district does not offer services west of Old Denver Road, an area under the purview of the Town of Monument.