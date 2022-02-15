MONUMENT • The town Board of Trustees approved a resolution that makes changes to the planning commission lineup Feb. 7.
With two planning commissioners not seeking reappointment from last December, and another moving out of town at the end of February, Planning Director Meggan Herington presented a resolution to appoint alternate commissioners Cathy Green and Sean Zernickow to serve as seated commissioners. The resolution also appoints Board of Adjustment member Ray Egley to serve on the commission for the unexpired term starting March 1. In addition, Mark Peck is appointed to a two-year term as an alternate commissioner.
Egley’s addition to the commission leaves a vacancy on the Board of Adjustment, and the planning commission is also in need of an alternate planning commissioner, Herington said. The planning department is seeking applications to fill these positions. Applications can be found on the town’s website, tomgov.org, under Government and Planning Commission.
Town Manager Mike Foreman presented a resolution that the town contract a lobbyist to represent it during the State of Colorado 2022 legislative session. The resolution offers the contract to William D. Mutch of Mutch Government Relations. Mutch would provide lobbyist services for both the Town of Monument and the City of Fountain. Fountain City Manager Scott Trainer and Foreman conducted candidate interviews jointly before deciding to recommend Mutch, who has provided legislative services to the town pro bono during the last couple of sessions.
With the two municipalities offering contracts to Mutch to represent both interests, the cost of the contract was reduced for the services and saves money for both communities. The proposed cost was going to be $40,000, but the town’s contract with Mutch was agreed to be a total of $16,500 for one year, expiring in December.
The contract includes services to provide the town with a legislative agenda for town issues and an annual report after the legislative session is completed. Mutch would also inform the town if and when town representatives need to travel to Denver to testify on a legislative matter. The board of trustees is to appoint two of its members to work with Foreman on the legislative updates as they proceed.
Trustee Ron Stephens asked how the $16,500 was to be funded since it wasn’t in the budget. Foreman said it would be paid out of the town reserves. He noted that sales tax for the town has been performing well above what was expected. The resolution was passed.
Trustees also held a hearing for a pair of resolutions to consider the approval of a final plat for a QuikTrip fueling station and convenience store in the Falcon Commerce Center, which would be located south of Baptist Road, west of Terrazzo Drive and southeast of the roundabout at Baptist Road and Old Denver Road.
On hand to speak about the station and answer board questions was Jessica Glavas with QuikTrip Corp. She said the size of the store under review would warrant creating about 30 jobs.
Trustee Mitch LaKind asked how QuikTrip plans to avoid having people use its parking lot, designed to fit 107 spots, as a “mobile hotel.” Glavas said on store management’s task list is to survey the lot multiple times a day and monitor its condition and safety.
A point of discussion was the installation of a traffic signal on Baptist Road, which was a point of contingency for the Monument Planning Commission’s previous approval. While the developers of Falcon Commerce Center have already funded the signal, the Colorado Department of Transportation is holding up its installation until the estimated traffic of the subdivision actually hits the road. Herington said planning staff have been asking CDOT to install the signal and allow for real-time traffic studies to determine the future timing of the signal.
Glavas said upon approval, QuikTrip is ready to submit for building permit the following week. She said approval may take fourth months, and construction could be completed next fall.
“I just don’t see why CDOT would want to wait on putting in this signal if it’s already paid for, whether it’s warranted or not,” Mayor Don Wilson said.
Foreman said he would reach out to the town’s contacts with CDOT and aid the planning department’s effort to expedited the signal installation.
The one public comment made on the resolution came from a resident who said he didn’t feel Monument even needed another fueling station on Baptist Road and the existing traffic passing through that area should already warrant the installation of the traffic signal.
Trustees approved the resolutions.
In addition, Chief of Police Sean Hemingway swore in recently promoted Michael Case to the rank of sergeant. Case has served with the Monument Police Department since 2012. Hemingway also gave new officers Maxwell Ellis and Cory Yarbrough the Oath of Office. Both are Army veterans.
Additionally, Hemingway presented Terri Hayes, president of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, with a certificate of appreciation plaque for her support, fundraising assistance and private and public partnership development on behalf of the police department.