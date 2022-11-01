MONUMENT • Hours of discussion, comments and disagreement were involved in the eventual approval of the first preliminary/final development Monument Junction.
The board of trustees on Oct. 17 approved a preliminary/final planned unit development for Monument Junction West, Lot 5 last week, despite failed motions and a room filled with citizens opposed to the project.
Upon review and discussion of the ordinance and the PUD submitted by applicant Alliance Residential Realty, represented at the meeting by Andrea Barlow of NES Inc., it was clear the development and land use application system for the town had flaws, said Trustee Darcy Schoening, which put the board of trustees, Monument Junction’s master developer Classic Homes and Monument residents in a situation none of them wanted to be in.
Monument Junction West, Lot 5’s preliminary/final PUD involves multi-family use with an apartment complex. The complex would have a clubhouse, carports, garages and 11 three-story buildings with 1-2 bedroom units. The project is located west of Jackson Creek Parkway, south of Highway 105 and west of I-25. The board of trustees approved zoning for the site in June 2020, when it was known as the mixed-use, multifamily development The Village.
Last week’s presentation called for 264 multi-family units, 24.7 units per acre. Maximum building height for the project is 44 feet, and setbacks would be no less than 25 feet from the west and north boundaries, while the east and south boundaries would be no less than 15 feet.
The week prior, the planning commission voted to deny the PUD by a vote of 4-3. Shawn Snow, planner with AICP, who gave the overview presentation to the board, read the lengthy motion to deny the project by Commissioner Danny Orrs, which cited the plan was inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.
Barlow presented the finer details of the plan and noted the developer had met with the Save Monument citizen group, and after hearing concerns of density and setbacks along Jackson Creek Parkway disrupting the view of the mountains. Maintaining mountain views is a facet noted to be preserved in the comprehensive plan.
Since the sketch plan was approved, the developer has reduced the density of residential 20% and Lot 5 is two acres less than what was previously approved in the sketch plan for multi-family use, Barlow said. She noted the east boundary setbacks are an average of 23 feet, with one balcony reaching 17 feet; however, with sidewalks and landscaping the true setback would be approximately 40 feet, similar to The Vistas at Jackson Creek further south on the west side, she said.
Barlow called commissioner Orrs’ motion to deny after voting to approve the sketch plan on March 11 inappropriate.
“Basically, he is saying the intent of the comprehensive plan was that this [land use] would primarily be non-residential, not residential. I would say that ship has sailed,” Barlow said. “The sketch plan is approved with the distribution of land uses having a majority of land use being residential.”
After the planning commission’s denial, and meetings between the project developer and master developer, Barlow said the applicant was willing to compromise by removing one of four proposed apartment buildings along Jackson Creek Parkway. Later in the meeting, Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple said building No. 2 was the suggested structure to be removed, as it would provide a large corridor through the complex that would help to preserve mountain views.
Barlow presented a rendering to show mountain views would not be affected by the complex as presented. However, input from the public did not agree.
Trustee Redmond Ramos made it clear he was not in favor of approving the plan and asked why the developers had not listened to Monument residents, who obviously did not want the project in the Lot 5 location. Ramos said he received 50 emails about the project and said he had never received such unanimous feedback from residents asking for denial of the project.
Barlow said when the sketch plan was approved, there were no objections to the intent of putting multi-family residential in the development.
Later in the meeting, Ramos read from the minutes from the March 11 planning commission meeting, citing then-Commissioner Steve King expressing concerns about the project’s density, Commissioner Chris Wilhelmi expressing a desire for the development to remain commercial and relating concerns about noise and building heights, and public comments expressing concerns.
“To try and turn the table back and say we don’t want multi-family residential, I think it’s inappropriate,” Barlow said.
Trustee Mitch LaKind said the original sketch plan, showing the layout for the development, was “really cool,” but noted the plan showed the apartment buildings would be farther set back from Jackson Creek Parkway and would be developed to the north side, where there is elevated land, not at street level where Lot 5 exists.
“This fundamentally changes the look of Jackson Creek from Struthers and Baptist to Highway 105,” LaKind said. “I have a hard time believing that you will be back as far as that in appearance as any of the multi-family or commercial development along the southern part of Jackson Creek.”
LaKind asked if moving the complex further west was an option. With Barlow citing the setback of The Vistas at Jackson Creek, LaKind and Barlow volleyed about The Vistas actually being a 20-foot setback and whether or not the proposed project would look the same. Barlow said there are constraints to moving the plan west because of a utility easement, which narrows the site considerably.
LaKind and Ramos questioned if the range of units for multi-family was 15-25 units per acre, why the developers had not considered 15 units as a viable option.
“We did talk about changing some of our zoning in the July meeting, and I think this project is a good example of why some of these things need to happen,” Schoening said. “We can do those things, but we can’t do them now in this process. It’s not the time.”
Regarding modifications to the northern portion of Jackson Creek Parkway to accommodate additional traffic, Stimple, Classic Homes’ CEO, said they were not warranted until the master development was occupied. However, he said interim improvements would be performed with the construction of the Lot 5 complex, for which the timeline is approximately 12-18 months.
During public comment, former planning commissioner Kenneth Kimple cited discussion at the latest planning commission meeting regarding why the complex could not adjust to two-story buildings over three stories. Those representing the development said changing to two-story building would incur a high cost for engineering approval and design.
“Right now, this is the closest alligator to the boat. There’s a lot of plans that have been pushed in for review. You can’t say this is off the table,” Kimple said. “We’ve come this far. No, we’re not finished. The final decision is not made.”
Several comments from the public were about density concerns, whether the project fits the comprehensive plan, setbacks, maintaining mountiain views and what the project would look like with building No. 2 removed.
Stimple said it sounded like the commenters felt Classic Homes didn’t care.
“I’ve got six members of my team here today, and five of us are Monument residents. It’s not fair. We do care,” Stimple said. “On behalf of Classic Homes ... We’re sorry that we’re having to put the town out and the people of the town out, but this is awful late in the game to be changing the rules.”
As the hearing drew closer to a motion, Ramos said it was improper to approve a project that has verbal changes not included in the plan presented at the time. He later said if the applicant came back with an adjusted plan to show the removal of building No. 2, he would still not be in favor, and did not want to waste any one’s time.
Trustee Ron Stephens made a motion to table the ordinance to give the applicant time to redraft the plan to show the removal of building No. 2 and allow it more time to meet with citizens to further address potential concerns. Without a second, the motion died. Ramos followed up with a motion to deny, but his motion also went without a second.
Trustee Jim Romanello’s motion to approve the ordinance with the modification that building No. 2 would be removed entirely, replaced with adequate landscaping and no other changes was eventually approved 5-2, with Ramos and LaKind voting against.
LaKind cited the reason behind his vote against was D-13 of the town’s comprehensive plan and the setbacks of the project were not consistent with it.
In other business, Town Manager Mike Foreman informed the board the town has hired a new planning director, whose first day is Oct. 31.