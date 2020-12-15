MONUMENT • The Board of Trustees heard and approved the two liquor license applications, while commending the economic growth of both applicants despite Level: Red pandemic restrictions for restaurants and bars in El Paso County.
The board had public hearings for both applications Dec. 7 during its regular meeting, held at town hall and on the town’s virtual platform.
Trails End Taproom and its owner Kevin Weese, a 20-year resident of Monument, requested a new liquor license. Weese has owned a location of Trails End located west of Colorado Springs and east of Manitou Springs which has been in business for three years.
A new Monument location will be located at 252 Front St. across from the Coffee Cup Cafe.
Weese told the board the taproom, like the inaugural business, will have a self-pour concept where patrons over the age of 21 years are issued a card which allows them to pour up to 32 ounces of their choice at a time from 15 wall mounted taps, each with a sensor which records the amount poured and how much is charged to their tabs.
The owner also said there is line of sight to the taps from the point of sale and anyone under 21 is not allowed to receive a card nor allowed to be near the wall. Town clerk Laura Hogan said the license would not be in violation of Town of Monument municipal code, state or El Paso County liquor laws.
The license was approved by the board and Weese said he was excited to open a new location in Monument. Some of the board members wished Weese the “best of luck” with the new business, despite a planned opening during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions applied to restaurants and bars.
Trustee Mitchel LaKind said he did not agree with the county increasing restrictions to Level: Red and wished the taproom could open without having to deal with the present regulations.
The board also heard an application to move the location of an existing liquor license for Jarrito Loco, a Mexican food eatery and happy hour spot which is expanding into the former Village Inn location at 315 W. Hwy 105.
During public comment, several small business owners spoke in support of the growth of Jarrito Loco and its owners Angel and Angie Jimenez.
“Angel and Angie are a great asset to this community,” Michael McNew of McNew & Associates said.
Trustee Jim Romanello, who said he is a patron of Jarrito Loco, commended the chutzpah of the owners to growth in the present environment. Mayor Pro-Tem Kelly Elliott said the location and visibility will be great for the business, its growth and survival.
Hogan said the license would also not be in violation of municipal code, nor state and county laws in the new location.
Angel Jimenez said they have no liquor violations to their present license and that the new location of Jarrito Loco will have a sit-down bar area. He said all staff is e-certified and the owners micro delegate responsibilities when it comes to overseeing and managing liquor consumption.
The license location change was approved by the board.