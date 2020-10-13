MONUMENT • After much discussion over concerns from trustees and town staff, the Jackson Creek Commercial Metro District’s service plan was approved.
The Town of Monument Board of Trustees met for its regular meeting Oct. 5 at town hall and partially on its Webex virtual platform and reviewed an ordinance to authorize and approve of the creation of the Jackson Creek Commercial Metro District and its subdistricts within town limits.
Mike Taylor, who represented Creekside Developers, presented the service plan to create a metro district involving the commercial development of property known as Monument Marketplace North, for which construction has already begun, and the anticipated residential development known as The Village at Jackson Creek.
The district also involves seven subdistricts which are structured to allow infrastructure flexibility as the separate divisions are developed. The district boundaries are located entirely within the TriView Metropolitan District. It would be considered an overlapping special district — a quasi municipal corporation and political subdivision — located west of Jackson Creek Parkway, north of the Walmart and ending at Higby Road to the north.
Taylor said the projected cost for future public improvements located within the district’s boundaries total approximately $25 million. The subdistricts would provide financing for a portion of those future public improvements including streets and landscaping, traffic and safety controls and water and sanitation service which would eventually connect to existing Triview facilities, he said.
The need for the districts exists because no funding will be provided by the Town of Monument or El Paso County, and is limited solely to non-tax based financing, totaling no more than approximately $4 million provided by Triview, Taylor said. Creekside has previously obtained Triview’s consent to form the district and Taylor said there will be an eventual intergovernmental agreement to determine the maintenance obligations between the two entities.
Town attorney Andrew Rickey expressed the town staff’s concerns for money availability. “The town can’t speak for Triview’s future aspirations for their mill levies,” Richey said. “We have concerns that Triview could provide these services but is not.”
Richey said Triview gets a three-mil levy given to them by the town through their IGA. In addition, Triview receives half of the property and sales taxes collected by the town within the district. Triview can use those monies for installation of water and sewer infrastructure for the new Jackson Creek district.
“Triview has refused this, but town staff can’t determine if there is a legal prohibition in this particular case,” Richey said.
Jackson Creek Commercial Metro District has been authorized to impose a mil levy rate not to exceed 35 for debt and not to exceed 10 for operations and maintenance. The projected mil rate for debt to start is expected to be 32.
Taylor said construction of the public improvement would initially be funded by the developer and reimbursed by the district through the issuance of authorized debt up to the maximum $35 million. The actual amount of debt issued would be limited to the district’s boundaries and resulting ad valorem tax receipts over the term of the debt, which Taylor said would be 30 years. The presented projected debt capacity is approximately $17 million, Taylor said.
Trustee Jim Romanello expressed a high concern that the service plan may not have the district making payments to the debt principal in the first five years of the term. He was concerned for the district having similar problems with debt mil rate to what he cited as a continuing problem for the Village Center Metro District.
“This plan is by no means set in stone,” Taylor said. “We can’t predict what the market will be years from now.”
Trustee Mitchell LaKind also expressed a concern based on Village Center Metro District’s struggles as well, but later said he voted in favor of the ordinance since the Jackson Creek district had a plan in place to have debt mil repaid in 30 years.
A feasibility study may be appropriate for the district prior to approving the ordinance, but given the timeline, without an approved service plan, the district wouldn’t be able to participate in the upcoming Nov. 3 election for its board members. Without approval, the development would not be able to move forward with construction on infrastructure for another year.
After further discussion of the board’s options to approve the ordinance and possible actions towards it in the future, Romanello asked if the district would be of benefit to the town. Town manager Mike Foreman said the benefit would be the property and sales tax revenue collected and overall impact on Monument’s economic development.
Romanello moved to approve the ordinance, without any further conditions, and it was approved 5-2, with trustee Laurie Clark and Jamy Unruh voting against.