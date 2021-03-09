MONUMENT • The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the final site plan for the UPS Distribution Center, which will bring 150 jobs to the area.
The board on March 1 approved an ordinance for the final plat for the UPS facility, which is planned as part of the first phase of the Falcon Commerce Center, which is planned for 17 acres south of Baptist Road, west of Interstate 25. It would be near the Pilot Travel Center, Valero Gas Station and Pioneer Landscape Center.
The 98,000-plus square-foot facility will have access from Squadrons Drive, via Woodcarver Road. 150 full- and part-time jobs, working in different shifts, are anticipated to operate the distribution center.
The final plan was approved 7-0.
Additionally, the board reviewed the ninth filing for the Sanctuary Pointe development. Filing No. 9 of the development was approved by the planning commission. However, public input at the planning commission’s hearing on the filing brought up ongoing concerns.
Town developer Debbie Flynn explained, based on the public concern, that Sanctuary Rim Drive will be extended to Higby Road as part of the Home Place Ranch development — the first phase of which is expected to soon be submitted to the planning department.
Flynn said the town and El Paso County are also working on developing an emergency evacuation plan for the area.
Trustee Ron Stephens asked if there has been any progress regarding traffic access to Sanctuary Pointe from Sanctuary Rim Drive. Flynn said the Home Place Ranch development plans to replace Sanctuary Rim Drive with a road that meets code standards.
As additional phases progress, Sanctuary Rim Drive is be extended north to Higby Road. However, Phase One of Home Place Ranch would extend the road solely as an emergency access road.
Stephens asked if the planning department could request Home Place Ranch accelerate the extension to Higby Road into a “full fledged road” rather than merely emergency access during Phase One.
Monument resident Kenneth Kimple said the access road used road by residents in Sanctuary Pointe is a hazard as it is not wide enough for two-way traffic, has no road markings and is not lit for traffic at night.
“Our concern is what the definition of an access road is,” Kimple said. “We’re not trying to stop the development. The question is how long will we have to deal with an access road. We just don’t want the town left holding the bag if Home Place Ranch is being delayed.”
Kimple said cars have gone off the roadway at night because it is curved and without property lighting. Later in the meeting, Mayor Don Wilson asked if Town Manager Mike Foreman would look into the needs for that area while Home Place Ranch goes through its Phase One filing process.
The ordinance was passed 7-0.
The board also held a hearing to approve a use by special review ordinance for The Flynn Project. Debbie Flynn said she had no relation to the applicant.
The ordinance proposed changing the use of a property at 309 N. Woodward St. from commercial to residential. The property is within the General Business District and involves a single-family residence and detached garage. The applicant looks to expand the residence to the north with a 425-square-foot addition.
Future plans include modifying the detached garage into a seasonal snack bar or ice cream stand to service users of the nearby Santa Fe Trail. The planning commission suggested approval on the condition the applicant, property owner Rob Flynn, submit landscape and parking details for approval, and the Town of Monument considered placing No Parking signs along Vista Montana Lane. Vista Montana Lane is parallel to North Woodward to the east.
Wilson clarified the ordinance was to simply approve a change in the use from commercial to residential, and that the ordinance did not yet approve the inclusion of the garage-based business or its plans for on site parking as of yet.
The ordinance was passed 7-0.
In other business, the Trustees approved the appointment of planning commissioner Steve King to the town Board of Adjustments. The appointment meets the criteria of having one trustee and one planning commissioner serve on the board and leaves one seat vacant. Flynn confirmed the last seat can be filled by a resident of Monument.