The Monument Board of Trustees unanimously approved the final phase of the Sanctuary Pointe development on Jan. 21.
Phase 3 includes 72 units on 117 acres, reaching the maximum total of 600 units.
Andrea Barlow, a principal with Colorado Springs landscape architects NES Inc., presented details to the board. She said the development at buildout will have 30% of land dedicated to parks, trails and open space.
During public comment, Ken Kimple questioned the traffic study involved for the development and voiced concern for road safety for access in and out of the development.
Barlow and Joe Loidolt, president of Classic Homes, noted traffic studies have been conducted since the project’s initial sketch plan in 2006 and regularly thereafter, including the most recent study late last year.
They said some of the final road construction is not finished but would be with the completion of Phase 3.
Although the ordinance passed 7-0, Trustee Greg Coopman said he wants to see road safety and evacuation planning become a priority as the town revises its land development codes.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said the town’s staff, police department and Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District are working on a plan for the town’s emergency operations as well as an emergency management plan to be incorporated into the town’s strategic management plan.
“With the implementation of our new police chief, this will be a focus this year,” Foreman said.
Among other board actions, trustees approved Chad Bloom as a member of Monument’s Board of Adjustments and Sean White as an alternate to the Planning Commission.
Human Resources Director Robert Bishop and Foreman recognized Shannon Walker as the town’s Employee of the Month for December 2019. Walker has been with the town almost seven years and started as an administrative assistant.
She presently supports the town’s Human Resources and finance departments as an HR Benefits Specialist.
Bishop said Walker always volunteers for extra assignments, including acting as a town photographer and helping with the town’s website.
“She is always trying to help us when we are trying to solve major problems for the Town of Monument,” Foreman said.
Interim Police Chief Lee Birk also introduced Evan Cox as the department’s Police Services Specialist, a newly created position with a prime responsibility of acting as the town’s code enforcement officer.
Cox started with the town last October and has eight years service in the Army. He also has eight years of law enforcement experience with a sheriff’s department in Texas as a SWAT negotiator and a detective among other areas.
“Clearly, [Cox’s] first and foremost responsibility is code enforcement duties,” Birk said.
“This includes education of the public so people know what the codes are, being proactive and doing everything to ensure voluntary compliance.”
Finance Director Rosa Ooms introduced Jessica Hullinger as the new town accountant.
Hullinger has five years’ prior experience and holds a bachelor’s in business administration accounting and a master’s in accounting.
In other business, Mayor Don Wilson made a proclamation announcing Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will be recognized as School Choice Week in Monument.