As every municipality learns and adjusts to maintaining government operations during COVID-19 outbreak measures, the Town of Monument Board of Trustees had its first virtual public meeting.
The board held its regular meeting April 6 over a Cisco-designed platform called Webex, for which the link to join the virtual gathering was provided on the town’s website. While connectivity was an off-and-on issue for some of the participants and attendees, the trustees were able to vote and approve a revisited resolution which greenlights a project agreement to Forsgren Associates Inc. for design and engineering services required to reduce and/or remove the presence of radium from the discharge of the town’s water treatment plant No. 3/9.
The resolution had been approved for reconsideration after being voted down during the board’s March 2 meeting. Trustee Jeffrey Bornstein, who voted against the resolution previously, made the motion to reconsider during the April 6 meeting, after reviewing additional information regarding the ordinance.
Public Works Director Tom Tharnish was asked if the resolution would involve looking at further dilution options of Well No. 3/9 where rising levels of radium in the water have been occurring over the past two years. Tharnish said the dilution of the water supply which was implemented in 2016 when the town was last outside Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment levels of allowable radium levels.
“Dilution is no longer a consideration,” Tharnish said. “We are trying to be more proactive for a more permanent solution.”
Forsgren Associates is to produce options for the town using the “best available technology” and a probable cost for each option, Tharnish said. Trustees approved $81,360 to be used for this portion of the process. The resolution passed 5-0. Trustee Laurie Clark’s vote went unheard as she relayed to others she was experiencing severe connection difficulties to the virtual meeting. Trustee Greg Coopman, who voted against the resolution previously, was not present for the April 6 vote.
The board also reconsidered a resolution to award a project agreement to Forsgren Associates for the designing and engineering modifications to Water Treatment Plant No. 7. The town is already in the process of replacing the outdated control panel of the Well No. 7 water treatment plant with an upgraded programmable logic controller. However, the reliability of the plant’s pneumatic valves is extremely low and should be replaced with more modern technology.
Overall, the treatment plant is in need of performance and reliability upgrades. The resolution passed 5-0, again without the virtual meeting able to hear a vote from Clark.
The final resolution to be approved during the virtual meet was presented by Chief Sean Hemingway of the Monument Police Department for a renewal of the town’s contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. Axon provides support services to the police department’s “cop camera” security system, which involves both video and photo evidence collection and management. The present contract with Axon ends April 14.
Trustees approved to renew the contract for five years.