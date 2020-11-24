MONUMENT • The Town of Monument water system is getting a 10th well.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a contract to perform the drilling and casing of a new water well for the town’s water system.
The new well, Well No. 10, will be based in the Arapahoe Basin and will be a depth of approximately 1,100 to 1,800 feet, depending on the determination of where the best draw of water would be. Public Works Director Tom Tharnish said the town’s present water consultant managed the bidding process since the contract required a specialized scope of drilling. The winning bid came in at $624,975 and was awarded to Layne Christensen Co.
Tharnish said the company, operating under a different name prior, had performed work on the town’s older wells in the past and was surprised three bids came back from the invitation.He said he expected one or two.
A follow-up contract to perform the tie-in of Well No. 10 to water treatment plant No. 4 and 5 will be presented to the board after the start of next year, since the new well will be located right outside the plant, Tharnish said.
Mayor Don Wilson asked if Well No. 10 would serve as a replacement for Well No. 9, which is presently offline due to the levels of radium detected and undergoing radium removal.
Tharnish said he hopes to have No. 10 operational and producing in March or April of next year and it would serve as the replacement to Well No. 9’s water production until No. 9 is back online that following fall.
This is the first of 15 major projects for the town’s water system which will be funded through the town’s recent Certificate of Participation issued.
The contract was approved 5-1 with Trustee Jamy Unruh having lost her connection to the virtual meeting and unable to vote.
Trustee Laurie Clark voted against the contract.
In October, after the board approved to use Certificates of Participation to fund its major water projects, Clark said she was did not approve of the debt from the certificates, which would use town assets for collateral in exchange for $22 million, projected at the time to “continue to buy aquifer sourced water with naturally occurring radium.”
Clark has been a proponent of the town purchasing additional renewable radium-free water.
In lieu of the Certificates of Participation funds, the funds which the town received from El Paso County as part of the CARES Act, its reported additional expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and cutbacks, the board passed an ordinance to restate the 2020 budget in which the above had been added.
The restatement requested an increase in the general fund of just under $100,000 as some of the town’s cutbacks netted out with its COVID-19 related expenses, Finance Director Rosa Ooms said.
The ordinance was approved 5-1, with Clark voting against and Unruh unable to connect.
A second ordinance was approved to appropriate the expenses approved to the funds from which they will be paid for the 2020 restatement.
Clark was again the only vote against the second ordinance and Unruh remained disconnected at the time.
Clark later commended Ooms for the revamping of the town’s accounting department systems and “the ways she’s made better what has happened in the past.”
“She’s done a phenomenal job,” Clark said. “I feel the Town of Monument’s books could pass any audit and I would like to commend her for that.”
Among other board actions, trustees approved to move the town’s regular election to November of even numbered years, as a result of ballot measure 2F, proposed to voters in the Nov. 3 election.
Although the final vote is not official, it appears the measure will pass by about 64% in favor of moving the municipal election, Town Clerk Laura Hogan said.
In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute, the governing body is required to change the date of municipal election by ordinance.
Town Attorney Andy Richey said the ordinance could be approved but not go into effect until the final result of the canvas has gone into effect.
The ordinance was approved 6-0.