Two Monument water projects are back on track for design and development.
At the Monument Board of Trustees meeting Aug. 3 — held in person at town hall and on its Cisco Webex virtual platform — the board approved two ordinances for new construction of brick-and-mortar businesses. It also approved two resolutions to continue water projects which have been on hiatus.
Trustees reviewed a resolution to award a project agreement to Forsgren Associates Inc. for the continued design and development of a new two-gallon water storage tank and associated pipeline into the town’s water system. Public works director Tom Tharnish said a lot of preliminary work had already been done by Forsgren Associates and continuing the project with the firm would quicken the project’s timeline.
The agreement would allow the majority of the engineering for the project, which involved a change in the size of the tank from 1.2 million gallons. The town is already $60,000 into the project, Tharnish said. When originally developing a 1.2 million gallon tank, the additional capacity required for the upcoming reuse pipeline wasn’t considered.
“We were thinking we could make this tank a little bigger and have the storage capacity for what’s coming,” Tharnish said.
Trustees approved the resolution 6-0.
Another resolution was presented to the board to award a contract to Lytle Water Solutions LLC for the design and development of a new water well at the Water Treatment Plant.
Given recent emergency repairs to Wells No. 3 and No. 8, Tharnish said the department’s senior water technicians approached him with concerns for the same incident occurring later this year.
“We need to get a new well, or at least the design for a new well, done this year,” he said.
The idea is to drill a new well on the Well No. 4-5 site and build a short pipe to the existing treatment plant. Since this would create additional flow to an existing plant, the plans for the well have to be approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Tharnish said the new well, which would draw from the Arapahoe basin, would produce 190-200 gallons per minute. Presently, Wells No. 4 and 5 produces 100 and 60 gallons per minute, respectively, which is the way the state has permitted them, he said. Trustees approved the resolution 6-0.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said the town is getting ready to sell revenue bonds prior to November to help fund the water projects planned for the next five years and a workshop with the board to review all future water projects would be forthcoming. Foreman said the town has the opportunity to sell $15-20 million in bonds over the next five years.
Tharnish noted Well No. 3 is repaired and operational, producing 25 gallons per minute more than it did previous to experiencing a failure July 5.
In other business, the board reviewed the final site plan for Freedom Express Car Wash. This tunnel car wash involves 1.24 acres on the west side of Jackson Creek Parkway in the Monument Marketplace, northeast of Walmart. The new construction would involve a nearly 6,000-square-foot building, including an office area, restrooms and a self-service dog wash.
The board inquired about traffic access and of water reclamation from the facility. Bruce Barkey of Hover Architecture said the water reclamation for the car wash would be in excess of 50% and reclaimed systems are “very common” in tunnel car washes across the country.
The plan was approved 6-0.
Also, the final site plan for a new building for Redline Pipeline was considered for board approval. The new construction would be located east of Beacon Lite Road approximately one mile north of Colorado 105 in the Wolf Business Park, with traffic access from Wolf Court. The lot is just under two acres and the design of the building presently involves 10,000 square feet of warehouse space and another 5,000 square feet of office space.
The ordinance was approved unanimously.
The last ordinance of the meeting was a review to authorize a sale of town property to BSLC Monument LLC, which operates as Bethesda Gardens Monument Assisted Living and Memory Care. The ordinance would call for the town to vacate a road attached to three parcels of land. A part of the road belongs to Bethesda Gardens.
Town attorney Andrew Richey said the town no longer needs the road because of the way the properties have been used. The only adjoining property belongs to the Lewis-Palmer School District, which expressed no interest in the road, Richey said. The ordinance was approved without opposition.