MONUMENT • Just months into its mission of drafting a town charter for voters to approve, the new Monument Home Rule Charter Commission was faced with the need to fill a vacancy.
The Board of Trustees, at its Jan. 18 meeting, reviewed and heard from applicants interested in filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Ashley Watt from the nine-member Charter Commission. Each applicant fielded questions from the board as to their experience and overall vision of the town.
After discussion, the Board of Trustees appointed 13-year Monument resident Wayne Laugesen to serve on the commission. Laugesen, who serves on the editorial board of Tribune sister paper The Gazette, has had a media career that has given him the opportunity to observe government processes at a variety of levels, including small municipalities like Salina, Kansas, to large cities like Phoenix. He has also covered congressional hearings in Washington, D.C., he said.
“I have been an observer of the government process at various levels all my adult life,” Laugesen said. “I think we have the opportunity to become one of the greatest communities in Colorado if not the rest of the United States. I think we are uniquely situated that way right now because a lot of the rest of the State of Colorado is going in directions that I think are considerably different from the values of the majority of people in Monument.”
Laugesen’s appointment was approved by the board 5-1, with Mitch LaKind opposed.
In other business, the trustees approved the annexation and rezoning of two enclaves within town limits. Town Planner Debbie Flynn presented the information involved between four ordinances which were given a public hearing jointly. An enclave is an unincorporated area of land entirely contained within the outer boundaries of the annexing municipality for at least three years.
Two of the ordinances referred to a parcel on St. Lawrence Way owned by Triview Metropolitan District and used as one of its storage tank sites. The other ordinances pertained to five acres on Knollwood Drive, where Trinity Lutheran Church is located. Flynn said both property owners agreed with the proposed zoning designations from the annexation as did the town Planning Commission.
Triview’s parcel was previously zoned by El Paso County as RFI, but the ordinance called for it to be rezoned by the town as Public Zoned District, which is for a property devoted to public and quasi public buildings and facilities. The enclave upon which Trinity Lutheran Church sits was zoned RS 20000 by the county, whereas the ordinance changes it to the town’s large lot residential zoning.
Trustees approved each ordinance unanimously.
Additionally, Sky Hall from the organization Tri-Lakes Views and ARTSites, which is responsible for the public artworks in the Town of Monument, presented an update to the trustees during the meeting. While Tri-Lakes Views has been on hiatus for past two years due to pandemic-related challenges, this year the art sites will be relaunching, Hall said.
The organization has made use of technology by partnering with the creators of Otocast, a travel app for mobile devices, to create a GPS-driven arts tour of the Tri-Lakes region, which could involve both driving and walking tours. In addition, the app creates a QR code for each art site from which visitors would be able to scan the codes to receive profiles of the respective artists and interviews with them.
Hall said businesses could also participate by becoming a part of the QR code, which could also provide information on nearby restaurants, for example.
“It would get not only people coming up here to go on the tour, but also put them in touch with our member restaurants and various art galleries,” he said.
The artworks are expected to be selected and installed toward the end of February or early March and will remain in place for one year, as happend in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall mentioned to trustees the organization, prior to hiatus, had an agreement with the town that it to provide $5,000 to Tri-Lakes Views to help fund the costs and maintenance of the art sites. He asked the board to consider the same with the relaunch this year.
Mayor Don Wilson said the Board of Trustees will add Tri-Lakes Views to the agenda for the Feb. 25 board retreat, during which discussion is planned to review organizations of which the town may provide and or continue to provide monetary support.