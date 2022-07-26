MONUMENT • With the boart of trustees’ approval of a new ordinance, the Town of Monument now requires developers to hold community meetings with citizens prior to submitting an application to the planning department.
The Monument Board of Trustees on July 18 approved an ordinance that amended Title 18 of the town’s municipal code. The ordinance was initially presented with an amendment to Title 1 as well, but that was removed from consideration after board discussion and public input.
Previously, development applications submitted to the planning department required public notice of plans and subsequent meetings for those who reside within 500 feet of projects. Now, the amendment to Title 18 requires applicants to make these notifications and hold public meetings prior to submitting applications.
Planning Director Nina Ruiz said this amendment would help alert planning department staff to know when a particular development is considered controversial ahead of time. It would also allow applications which come with citizen concerns to be vetted with closer attention from the department, the town planning commission and the board of trustees.
Ruiz said based on initial feedback from developers and developer groups, there was no objection to applicants putting in the additional work at the start of the process.
The suggested amendment to Title 1 would have elevated the limit of development hearing items in a single regular meeting. It was brought to the trustees’ attention that the code as written limits the number of hearings per meeting — something the board has not been adhering in recent months.
The consensus of the trustees, however, was to keep the present limit and have meetings adhere to it for an amount of time to see the results of the process.
In addition, Ruiz noted the proposed changes to the hearing process were coming before the planning commission and trustees in two phases, the next phase in their respective August meetings.
“We’re going to reduce the number of applications, which means less hearing items coming before the board as a whole,” Ruiz said. “We would be providing the board with all of the necessary details, all the necessary information upfront, so that you can make sound decisions and it’ll illuminate some of that frustration that the public may feel.”
During public comment for the first-phase ordinance, Home Rule Charter Commission Chairman Steve King said agreeing limits of the number of hearing items was necessary to maintain proper consideration and preservation of the town’s comprehensive plan.
“Every public hearing item is to ask for a right which doesn’t presently exist,” King said. “The comprehensive plan has been pretty well compromised. We are losing the small-town feel, and the comprehensive plan speaks a lot about not having too much multi-family dwellings, and the density which just keeps getting more dense. I would like to see a limit.”
Robert Oldac of Jackson Creek Land Co. LLC said the company has not seen what Phase 2 of the amendments looks like, but would like to be included in it before it goes any further.
Former planning commissioner Kenneth Kemple agreed that maintaining a limit of the number of hearings was important to allow the board to review proposals carefully and maintain each trustee’s due diligence.
It was agreed quickly that the amendment to Title 1 of the municipal code was not seen favorably by board members, while the Title 18 amendment was. Trustees Darcy Schoening, Mitch LaKind and Redmond Ramos each said adhering to the present hearing limits was best.
“I don’t think it’s time to get less restrictive,” Ramos said. “I’m sure planning staff will make smart decisions. I just think it opens it up to have too many burdens.”
Trustee Jim Romanello noted Title 1 of the code was created when not as many developments were put before the planning commission and the board. He later suggested allowing the Title 1 amendment to die for the timebeing to see what effects adhering to the present limits provided.
The modified ordinance passed 6-0.
Another ordinance the trustees considered and discussed was an update to the Land Use Development Code which would revise the Industrial Use Table and Supplemental Use Standards. The board approved an initial draft to revise the table and use standards during its regular meeting July 5, but at the July 18 meeting, additional changes were discussed.
Among the changes to the Industrial Use Table was the removal of check-cashing facilities, which provide services already performed by banks. It also would change a permitted use to a conditional use in certain zones for businesses for things like vehicle parking, micro-fulfillment centers, vehicle rentals and sales, heavy-vehicle service repair, mini warehouses and self storage.
During public comment, King said he felt there were too many conditional uses, and that they would make it difficult as a property owner to determine what can be done with his or her own property.
Oldac said many of the already approved supplemental standards would put a stop to multiple projects in the works for Jackson Creek Land Co., and pointed out even the recently approved Eagle Rock Distribution Co. in the Falcon Commerce Center would have not been allowed under the new tables and standards.
“Our concerns have been largely ignored up to this point, which is why we are trying to stop it where we can,” Oldac said. “Our concern is further revisions could constitute a taking of property by the Town of Monument.”
During board discussion, the amount of restrictions was a lengthy topic which ended with the ordinance failing by a 4-2 vote.