Applicants seeking a special event permit from the Town of Monument must now get approval from the town’s Board of Trustees if attendance is expected to be over 1,000.
The board approved an ordinance to amend the Monument Municipal Code regarding special event permits Dec. 2 during its regular meeting. Town Clerk Laura Hogan presented the ordinance to the trustees with language to modify what is in the town’s present code and set a threshold that would trigger the need for review and board approval for any 1,000-plus attendee event permit applications.
The deadline for these applications is now 120 days ahead of the event to allow for any necessary adjustments between the town’s management team, including the chief of police and public works director, and the applicant to address and clarify any concerns before bringing it to the trustees for approval.
Liquor licenses for these special events require application 45 days prior to the event per municipal code, Hogan said.
Trustee Jeffrey Bornstein asked if the process had safeguards to eliminate the risk of the event becoming “financially upside down” for the town. Trustees were informed there are attributes of the present program which do so, but town management would be reviewing the fees involved with applications.
“There’s an opportunity to raise those fees,” Town Manager Mike Foreman said. “But at the same time, we want to make sure people are not stripped of the opportunity to have those events. So we don’t want to make the fees too high.”
Foreman said there will also be a review of protocol for these events with the new permanent chief of police once that position has been filled.
Hogan noted the bandshell at Monument’s Limbach Park is no longer available for reservation without a special event application.
In other business, the trustees approved a resolution to have voters decide if the town should opt-out of Senate Bill 152, which disallows local municipalities to enter the broadband market. The decision adds the matter as a ballot measure for the April 7, 2020 election to allow voters to take broadband opportunities out of the hands of state control and put it in the town’s hands.
Bornstein expressed a concern the language of the ballot measure may not be able to articulate its purpose. “This part of Colorado doesn’t have an issue with this,” Bornstein said. “We don’t want to confuse our voters.”
Foreman said the language would be understandable and would not require the town to spend a single taxpayer dollar if the measure to opt-out is approved.
Mayor Don Wilson clarified adding the measure to the April ballot would not harm anybody whether it passes or not. “It just puts it on the books if we ever want to use it,” Wilson said.
Also, the board approved adding a workshop at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Monument Town Hall to interview candidates to fill the town attorney position. Human Resources Director Robert Bishop presented a list of seven top candidates to be contacted for preliminary interviews.
The process of filling the position has taken almost four months, Bishop said. “We’d like to get this done as soon as possible but we are aware we are in the holiday season,” he said.
Bishop said candidates who are available will attend the workshop, but noted that some of those on the list presently live out of state and one lives out of the country. A Skype connection or something similar to accommodate those candidates which can not be at the workshop in person is to be arranged.
Bishop noted each interview may take 30-40 minutes per candidate and the workshop could finish late in the evening.