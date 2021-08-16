Jamy Unruh resigned this month from her position as a member of the Monument Board of Trustees.
At the end of the board’s Aug. 2 meeting, Unruh announced she is resigning because her husband, who serves in the military, will be stationed in Germany. The family expects to move in December, she said.
“We’re very sorry to hear that. Those of us who have been in the military know how it works,” said Mayor Don Wilson, who thanked Unruh for her service on the board.
Unruh works as an information technology consultant for RSM, which partners with Microsoft to implement their software for middle-market companies, according to her biography on the town website. Unruh has lived in Monument since 2017 and was elected in April 2020 to the Board of Trustees.
The town charter and state statutes allow the board to appoint a person to fill the vacancy.
The board must fill the vacancy by Oct. 1, or 60 days after the vacancy, according to meeting documents. If the board does not fill the open seat by that date, trustees must call a special election because there would not be adequate time for the town to conduct a lawful nomination process before ballots must be certified on Sept. 7, meeting documents show.
The last election Monument conducted as a standalone election cost the town about $22,600, according to the documents.
The person appointed or elected to the seat would serve until the next regular election on Nov. 8, 2022.
Contact the writer: breeanna.jent@gazette.com