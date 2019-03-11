The Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to place Treasurer Pamela Smith on paid administrative leave during the March 4 town hall meeting amid a criminal investigation of the Town of Monument’s financials. Near the end of the meeting, interim Town Manager Mike Foreman recommended that the board place Smith on leave pending the outcome of the El Paso County Sheriff’s investigation.
“This is a common and regular practice for towns to take this action during an investigation,” Foreman said of placing Smith on leave. “I would like to stress there are no charges, no findings and the investigation is ongoing.”
Mayor Don Wilson said Smith was placed on administrative leave to avoid any conflict of interest as the sheriff’s office proceeds with its investigation.
“There’s nothing that states that she’s the focus of the investigation,” Wilson told The Tribune. “It was better for everybody to not have her involved with this investigation.”
In a letter dated Feb. 14, Detective Jon Price requested the Town of Monument to preserve all of its financial documents dating back to 2005. This request for the Town to preserve its records will remain in effect for the next six months as the investigation continues.
“The request pertains to any and all financial documents for the Town of Monument, whether stored at the offices of the Town of Monument or at an alternate physical location,” Price said in the letter. “Should a person take direct action contrary to this request, he or she will be held liable for Colorado Revised Statutes felony violation under 18-8-610, Tampering with Physical Evidence. Thank you for your cooperation in this investigation.”
Smith told The Tribune the Town of Monument has always preserved its financial documents. In her time working for the Town, she has served as both treasurer and town manager. She served last year as interim town manager while former Town Manager Chris Lowe was placed on administrative leave and later fired “without cause” in June.
“I’ve done nothing wrong,” she said. “They can’t prove that I’ve done anything wrong. I’m not going to get railroaded like Chris (Lowe). This is what I get for 14 years of dedicated service.”
Foreman cannot respond to The Tribune’s request for comment because the investigation is ongoing.
Interceptor Project
A representative of Colorado Springs Utilities provided new details on a project that would allow Monument to purify its wastewater at a treatment plant in Colorado Springs. Recycling wastewater is one way Monument can extend the life of his limited aquifers. In general, purified wastewater can be sold downstream, used for irrigation and drinking.
The North Monument Creek Interceptor Project would mean building a 10-mile pipeline that would transport wastewater from sanitation districts throughout the Tri-Lakes region to the J.D. Phillips water treatment plant in Colorado Springs. The pipeline would also serve the proposed Air Force Academy visitor center.
Senior Project Engineer Jenny Bishop said the estimated cost of the pipeline would be $42 million. The cost would be shared among Colorado Springs Utilities and the participating sanitation districts in Monument, Palmer Lake, Triview, Woodmoor and elsewhere.
Bishop said that with an aggressive schedule, the pipeline could be up and running in 2021. This project has some key advantages for the participants. By letting Colorado Springs Utilities purify their wastewater, sanitation districts in the Tri-Lakes region wouldn’t need to spend money on upgrading their own facilities to meet new water treatment regulations. The pipeline would allow for the elimination of two water treatment plants and for Colorado Springs Utilities to get rid high-maintenance equipment.
Overcrowding at Lewis-Palmer
The Board of Trustees and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 are discussing how building new homes in Monument contributes to overcrowding in schools. Trustee Greg Coopman raised these concerns at a town hall meeting in February when the board discussed adding a 400-home housing development within Monument’s town limits.
Assistant Superintendant Cheryl Wangeman explained to the board how Lewis-Palmer plans for future development. Two schools, Bear Creek Elementary and Lewis-Palmer Middle School, are currently over capacity, Wangeman said. Lewis-Palmer works with expert demographers who estimate how many students each new subdivision will produce. But the numbers vary from one subdivision to the next.
“We can begin to see that some subdivisions have more kids per household than others,” she said. “We know as the new homes come approximately how many new kids we should get.”
To address overcrowding, Lewis-Palmer will be adding modular units to its schools. The price tag for installing these detached classrooms will be $708,000, not including the cost of utilities. The modular units present safety concerns and also impair learning by making students and teachers feel isolated from their peers, she said.