An invoice to and paid by the Town of Monument for legal services which had been the subject of scrutiny due to it containing redacted information has been now lifted from its attorney-client privilege.

The Monument Town Council special meeting April 26 was devoted to voting on steps to receive legal advice from interim town attorney Bob Cole regarding the removal of attorney-client privileged information on an invoice from Sherman & Howard Law Offices. Prior to the meeting, the invoice included redacted information deemed attorney-client privilege which became the subject of a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request from former Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott.

During the council’s April 11 special meeting, council members voted to approve a resolution authorizing payment of the invoice while maintaining attorney-client privilege related to it. The services provided by Sherman & Howard started late December 2022 after the town attorney at the time, Kathryn Sellars, resigned and council directed Town Manager Mike Foreman to hire an attorney to represent the town and its staff.

With Foreman unable to find a replacement quickly, Mayor Mitch Lakind who served as a council member and was mayor-elect at the time, enlisted the services of Sherman & Howard, LLC. According to the un-redacted invoice services provided by the law offices involved legal services associated with the town’s special attorney investigation last December, questions regarding the commencement of terms of office for the newly elected council as well as its transition to Home Rule government.

It also describes legal services provided to advise the legality and propriety of town council special meetings and proposed executive sessions during that December. The invoice lists services rendered through Jan. 31, the last of which were conversations with the present interim town attorney Bob Cole.

Much of the services listed related to the town filing a request for ethics violation against special attorney Grant Van Der Jagt who conducted the initial investigation last December of potential electioneering violation from the town.

LaKind left the April 26 special meeting having disclosed a conflict of interest in action from the council on matters regarding the invoice. He had recused himself from approving the authorization of payment for it in the April 11 meeting as well.

Although the April 27 agenda called for an executive session with the Cole prior to further discussion and action, council member Laura Kronick made the motion to approve the removal of attorney-client privilege from the redacted invoice without the session needed.

“Let’s vote to present Kelly Elliott and her attorney the invoice sought which proves no taxpayers’ dollars were spent to personally aid Mayor LaKind,” Kronick said. “I’m sure Kelly Elliott would be happy to publish the document and show every Monument taxpayer how their money had to be spent on this matter to defend and protect the town.”

In agreeing to pay for and release the Sherman & Howard invoice, the town council considered the Cole’s advice that legal services described in the invoice related to “providing for the interests of the Town of Monument and therefore it is both legal and appropriate for the town to pay the invoice,” an April 27 statement from the town said. The Town Council also considered the costs to taxpayers which would be involved in a threatened legal battle if the invoice’s attorney-client privilege was not lifted and the information released.

The post-redacted invoice released to the public still involves four redacted items related to services which did not benefit the town and for which the town did not pay, resulting in a $764 reduction in the payable amount, compared to the total amount of the invoice, the town’s statement also said.

The remaining redacted services on the invoice remain so because they are of personal matters related to the investigation report by Van Der Jagt and not specific services to the town, LaKind said.

“They were personal in nature based on the report,” the mayor said.

The time from the close of Sherman & Howard’s service to the approval of the invoice on April 11 was the typical result of aligning legal advice and procedures prior to the approval of the invoice. Once Cole was on board as interim town attorney, the mayor said he requested matters of the investigation be reviewed immediately.

“I promised the people of Monument this would be done, I made it the first priority for him,” LaKind said.

As for the Sherman & Howard invoice, there was a lot of discussion between the two law firms as to what was town business and what wasn’t. Ultimately, Cole made the final decision, LaKind said.