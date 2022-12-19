MONUMENT • The town of Monument is investigating the possible misappropriation of taxpayer funds to support the home-rule ballot question in the Nov. 8 general election.
In a special meeting Friday, the Town Council voted to bring in an independent counsel to look into the issue
The council voted 4-1 in favor of hiring Grant Van Der Jagt, a Castle Rock-based attorney, to determine whether the town violated the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices act when it donated $2,500 to the local Citizens for Home Rule Charter issue committee.
The committee used the money to print signs and door hangers bearing the words “Vote Yes,” related to a ballot question seeking voter approval of the town’s home rule charter, campaign finance reports filed with the town after the election show.
Councilmember and Mayor-elect Mitch LaKind cast the sole dissenting vote. Councilman Redmond Ramos was absent from the meeting.
When the committee was informed of the possible violation, it repaid the money to the town. But several councilmembers argued that an investigation was needed to find out if any laws have been broken, and to avoid similar incidents in the future.
“When taxpayer funds are used, we do owe the public some explanation,” Councilwoman Darcy Schoening said during a special council meeting Dec. 13. “... There was a breach of public trust here.”
Reached by phone last week, Laura Kronick, the registered agent for Citizens for Home Rule, said the alleged violation was “an unfortunate error.”
“This was an honest mistake made by people who have never done this before,” she said.
The $2,500 was refunded to the town within days of the committee being informed of the possible violation, Kronick said.
LaKind said during Friday’s meeting that he objected to spending as much as $20,000 on an investigation that he believes the council could conduct on its own — especially after the money had been repaid.
“It is clear to me that this board knows how to actually conduct an investigation, and that spending money (on an attorney) is not required,” LaKind said. “You all have asked questions of the town staff. You have pulled them in, off their vacations, and they have shown their loyalty and their dedication by participating in this even when their plans with their families over the holidays have been ruined by two special meetings in a week.”
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott said she didn’t believe the council was qualified to determine whether any laws were broken.
A Citizens for Home Rule campaign financial report submitted to the Town of Monument prior to the election initially declared a $5 expense for the door hangers and yard signs. Elliott said she filed a complaint with the town, knowing such materials would cost more than $5.
An updated report declared more than $2,512.50 in non-monetary contributions, paid as an in-kind donation from the Town of Monument, which negates C.R.S. Title 1, Article 45, Section 117 which states no agency, department, board, division, bureau, commission or council of the state or any political subdivision of the state shall make any contribution in campaigns, to urge electors to vote in favor of or against any local ballot issue.
“In my opinion, and in other people’s opinions, which is why we are here, that is electioneering and it is an illegal use of the town’s tax dollars for supporting a side of a ballot issue,” Elliott said.
Van Der Jagt’s mandate will be to determine if the town’s donation violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act, which disallows governments from using public money to support or oppose a campaign. The council had been hoping for a final report by Dec. 29, but Van Der Jagt said a thorough investigation might take longer.
The proposed resolution called for the Town of Monument to fund an outside attorney to conduct the investigation because recently appointed interim town attorney Katheryn Sellers served as legal counsel for the Home Rule Charter Commission and her involvement may be considered a conflict.
Voters ultimately approved the charter, 67.5% to 32.4%, official results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office show.
Gazette reporters Breeanna Jent and O’dell Isaac and Tribune correspondent Benn Farrell contributed to this report.