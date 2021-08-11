Monument town attorney Andrew Richey is on paid administrative leave after town staff accused him of not adequately performing his duties and recommended his removal.
During a special meeting Monday night, the Board of Trustees placed Richey on leave pending a future removal hearing after town staff alleged he “failed to have satisfactorily performed in his roles as town attorney and town prosecutor,” according to a document listing the charges against him signed by Town Manager Mike Foreman.
Specifically, Richey is charged with violating his roles and responsibilities in his capacity as the town prosecutor by distracting proceedings of the town’s municipal court. Staff alleged Richey discussed legal matters and case files with defendants outside the courtroom and outside a private, separate room designed for such discussions, allegedly allowing people inside the courtroom to overhear confidential conversations.
Staff also alleged Richey left case files unattended with defendants in violation of Criminal Justice Information Services regulations and Monument Police internal policies, according to the written charge.
The document further alleges Richey, as town attorney, failed to seek permission on two occasions prior to taking time off; failed to maintain custody of a tape recorder used during closed session meetings; and on several occasions erred in reporting and reviewing documents, and provided inaccurate advice and direction to town officials.
The Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to accept the charges and set a removal hearing. Richey has until Aug. 16 to submit a written request for the hearing, according to hearing procedures the board also approved Monday night. The town must set the hearing as soon as is practical, said Joe Rivera of Lakewood-based law firm Murray, Dahl, Beery & Renaud LLP, representing the town.
This is the first time the town has employed this procedure, authorized by state statute, for removing a town officer, Rivera said.
Trustee Laurie Clark was the sole vote against accepting the charges, saying the matter was “weak on its face” and she saw no “malicious or deliberate intent” on Richey’s part.
Richey declined The Gazette’s requests for comment on the matter Monday.
Richey has served as the town attorney since May 2020. According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as an ethics counselor and lead prosecutor for the U.S. Air Force; a criminal defense attorney for the U.S. Air Force Academy; and general counsel and ethics trade and compliance manager at Vectrus, which provides mission support for militaries and governments worldwide.
Rivera will serve as acting town attorney during Richey’s leave. Rivera previously served as the town’s interim attorney before Richey was appointed last year.
