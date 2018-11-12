With only two months left to go until New Year’s Day, Monument’s acting Town Manager Pamela Smith is kicking next year’s budget into shape. It’s too early in the process to know the budget’s size and shape. In the meantime, department heads are putting together their wish lists for new equipment and renovations.
Monument’s Board of Trustees held a workshop Nov. 5 at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to figure out the basics of the 2019 budget. Town staff and board members will hold several more budget meetings this holiday season. Town hall must submit its budget to El Paso County by Dec. 15.
Smith said the Town of Monument benefits from steady sales tax revenue that accounts for 68 percent of the Town’s general fund. Even still, the Town is exploring ways to cut unnecessary expenses. Smith said the Town can save money by prioritizing spending and leasing equipment instead of paying outright in cash.
“We only have so much money,” Smith told the board. “It’s finite.”
That means the Town needs to make some tough calls.
“Down to bare bones, what do you really, really need?” Smith asked of the board members and staff. “What can you cut and what can’t you cut?”
Board member Kelly Elliott said it’s important that the Board of Trustees understands the risks of not funding certain projects. Elliott has urged to board to take a proactive approach to maintaining Monument’s infrastructure. Mayor Don Wilson, board member Ron Stephens and Elliott have consistently voted “yes” on funding repairs to Monument’s water infrastructure.
But the deadlocked board failed twice in September to pass a $1.8 million loan to repair Monument’s aging water system. Board members Laurie Clark, Jeffrey Bornstein and Greg Coopman voted against the loan. They said the loan placed a heavy financial burden on the Town and its residents.
In a September interview with The Tribune, Smith said the Town’s water fund could easily pay back the loan without raising residents’ water bills.
Director of Public Works Thomas Tharnish said funding these water projects is vital to providing Monument residents with a clean, reliable source of water. The board rejected a second water tank and denied repairs to the existing water tank. That could have significant consequences down the road, Tharnish warned. He said these repairs are priority items for the 2019 budget.
“If the existing water tank continues to deteriorate, then it could become a public health issue,” Tharnish told The Tribune. “Sooner or later, something bad is going to happen.”
Tharnish referenced a 2008 Salmonella outbreak in Alamosa that was linked to a deteriorated water tank filled with holes. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment concluded that animal feces may have entered through the tank’s holes and contaminated the drinking water supply.
Tharnish said members of the board don’t understand how important these projects are for Monument. He criticized board member Clark, who voted against adding a protective coating to the roof of the water storage tank.
At a July board meeting, Bornstein said Tharnish was using “scare tactics” by mentioning the Alamosa Salmonella outbreak.
“I’m running out of patience,” Tharnish said of the board members who don’t invest in water projects.
Other water projects have also been delayed. A large chunk of the $1.8 million loan would’ve gone toward upgrading water pumps. Without the loan, the $800,000 project to fix those water pumps was cancelled.
The board asked Tharnish and police Chief Jacob Shirk to list their priorities for what they need covered in the 2019 budget.
The Monument Police Department is requesting an additional $639,422 for several items not currently listed in the budget. That includes radios, police cruisers, ballistic shields, uniforms and personnel benefits.
The public works department is requesting an additional $940,527 to pay for new trucks and to pay for engineering on a new public works facility.
Smith said the board needs to listen to its staff’s financial needs.
“You have an immense amount of knowledge in your directors who have been here for years,” she said. “They know their stuff. They know what they need.”
The Dec. 15 deadline doesn’t mean the 2019 budget will be permanent. The budget is a fluid document, Smith said. Sometimes more money comes in than expected. In which case, the Town needs to amend its budget to show how the extra money will be spent.