Several Monument students have been named to their universities’ respective Dean’s and President’s List honor rolls for the fall 2019 semester.
They are:
• Tyler Jenson and Meagan Jenson of Monument were two of 1,978 students to be included in honor rolls at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
• Monument student Katie Doiron was named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
• Kayla Clark, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, was named to the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Dean’s List. Clark is majoring in integrated physiology.
• Blair Lane of Monument was named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla.
• Emily Scott of Colorado Springs (80921) earned Dean’s List honors at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M.
• Samuel Wells of Monument was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. Wells is majoring in nursing.