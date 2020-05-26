The Town of Monument is to receive $554,000 from the CARES Act through its latest intergovernmental agreement with El Paso County.
The Monument Board of Trustees had its regular meeting May 18, held live at town hall and via the town’s Webex virtual platform, where trustees authorized an intergovernmental agreement with the county regarding the allocation of emergency funds resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The county received approximately $126 billion from the federal government through the act and the county commissioners decided to share the funds with municipalities located in El Paso County, Town Manager Mike Foreman said.
County Commissioner Holly Williams spoke to the trustees on the decision, “In my mind, we have a lot of tough decisions to make, and this is a tough time for a lot of people.
“We want to see as much of this funding as we can get back into the communities. All five county commissioners have said they want to share it back to our towns.”
Williams said that while the county looks to use funds to provide additional resources for its public health department and aid those who have been on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 outbreaks in the area, commissioners are heavily pushing for funds to also be disbursed to area businesses.
The $554,000 to the Town of Monument is considered a grant, Williams told trustees. The town is to work with the county’s finance department to help track the disbursement of the funds and provide guidelines on how to spend them.
“There is no need for you to pay it back,” she said. “There are just a few restrictions on it.”
Foreman said town staff has begun the process of developing channels for local businesses to receive any funds to be allocated for them, but the final decision will be determined by the board.
“I’d like to extend our warmest thanks to Commissioner Williams for being so incredibly gracious to include us in this distribution,” Trustee Laurie Clark said.
Mayor Don Wilson said he would like to see $300,000 of the funds earmarked for relief for local businesses from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Although Clark and other trustees shared support of Wilson’s statement, no action toward allocating the funds could be made at the time.
Clark moved to authorize the intergovernmental agreement with the county, which passed unanimously.
In other business, town finance director Rosa Ooms was voted to the position of town treasurer and Andrew Richey was appointed to the post of town attorney. Both were on hand to be sworn into their roles by the mayor.