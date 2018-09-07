The Monument Board of Trustees continues to hash out the details of a $1.8 million loan to improve Monument’s aging water system. This includes the maintenance of wells and pumps that are vital for providing residents with running water. The board failed to pass the loan at its Sept. 4 meeting, as some board members insist the loan has hidden costs and does not fairly serve Monument’s residents.
The total repayment of the loan including interest could amount to more than $2 million, possibly resulting in higher water bills for residents. Despite concerns that water rates may increase for residents, acting Town Manager Pamela Smith said it’s very unlikely that residents will see their water bills increase.
“I can’t see any scenario where we’ll have to raise rates to pay for this loan,” Smith told The Tribune.
Smith explained that current rates should be enough for the Town of Monument to make its annual payments. The loan would be provided through Key Government Finance Inc., a division of Key Bank that works with municipal governments.
Delaying the passage of this loan could result in a higher interest rate. Another consequence is that without this loan, the Town may need to move money away from its general funds to pay for water projects. That would defund projects for the maintenance of streets and parks, Smith said.
Board member Kelly Elliott said it’s vital that these water projects move forward.
“We cannot afford to be reactive,” Elliott said. “We need move things along and make sure that we get our answers in a timely fashion … We’ve got infrastructure here that we have got to maintain.”
During last week’s meeting, Sgt. Joseph Lundy of the Monument Police Department honored members of Police Explorer Troop 2010, a program that gives young adults the opportunity to receive police training and accompany officers on patrol. The program includes reality-based training exercises, in which participants conduct traffic stops and respond to hostage scenarios.
Nicknamed “explorers,” the participants are held to high standards of academic achievement and physical fitness. The explorers range in age from 14 and a 1/2 to 21 years old. Forty percent of the explorers pursue careers in the military or law enforcement, Lundy told The Tribune.
“We have one former explorer who is a cadet at the Air Force Academy,” he said. “Another was hired at the Denver Police Department.”
A competition in Grand Junction this year drew hundreds of explorers from across the country for a chance to test their skills in several training exercises. Monument’s explorers have ranked first, second and third place in various training exercises over the past three years.
Lundy took control of Troop 2010 three years ago. He said the program benefits everyone, not just those who are interested in careers with law enforcement.
“This program gives kids a sense of purpose and helps them build confidence,” he said. “Watching the progress of kids over the years and seeing them build character is the greatest satisfaction for me.”
Those interested in joining the program can pick up an application at the Monument Police Department.