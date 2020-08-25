After workshops and community polling, Monument trustees voted to add a sales tax increase to the Nov. 3 general election ballot to further fund the police department.
At the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting Aug. 17 at town hall and on the town’s virtual Webex platform, they approved a resolution to refer a ballot issue to registered electors of the town. The ballot issue regards an increase to local sales and use tax from 3% to 3.5% that will exclusively fund Monument Police Department services, police programs and police facilities.
While the resolution originally on the agenda for board consideration called for an increase to 3.25%, a change to the resolution was proposed after discussion amongst board members, some of whom acquired community input on the increase and a feel for what size increase would be supported by voters in November.
Trustee Mitch LaKind said that after the board’s workshop with town and police department staff two weeks prior, he performed an online poll of residents of his neighborhood. He said the poll went out to 300 residents and approximately 150 viewed the survey and fewer than 150 responded.
LaKind said the majority of respondents wanted to see a sales tax increase to 3.5%. “Many of my fellow residents were in favor of 3.5 percent,” LaKind said. “They want to fund the police and their investigative ability.”
Also gathering public input were Trustees Jim Romanello and Laurie Clark.
Romanello said he knocked on doors in Jackson Creek to gather community opinion on not only a need for an increase, but also what size of an increase may actually pass come November. “This has to be reflective of a need and palatable on a ballot, because if it doesn’t pass, you end up with nothing,” he said.
Romanello said everyone he spoke to was comfortable with an increase to 3.5% for funding the police department and not one was against.
Clark said she also performed a community poll involving 3,000 people and all who responded said they would vote for even a full penny on the dollar of a sales tax increase to aid police department funding. Romanello said he did not feel a full penny increase was electable.
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott also supported the increase to 3.5%. “I definitely agree with an increase, looking at the math and the financial return. I don’t think we should settle for 3.25%,” she said. “Our police department has been scraping by for some time.”
Changing the resolution to 3.5% translates to $1.4 million in tax revenue funding, whereas 3.25% would generate $700,000.
Clark went on to say her poll indicated up to a penny increase would pass in November. “People want more protection. They don’t feel safe right now, especially with what’s been happening in other communities,” she said. “They are worried about the times we live in right now.”
Mayor Don Wilson asked for a general consensus from board members on what increase they felt should be on the resolution. Most agreed an increase to 3.5% was the best course to take. Trustee Ron Stephens said he was in favor of changing the resolution to reflect a percent more than 3.25 but said he would support a 3.5% sales tax if the consensus felt it was appropriate. Clark also decided to support an increase to 3.5%, but she said 3.89% was more in line with the information she gathered.
The mayor said the residents and business owners in Monument he spoke to also expressed full support of the increase to fund the police department.
Romanello moved to change the resolution to reflect a local sales and use tax increase to 3.5% on the November ballot. The resolution was unanimously approved, meeting a Sept. 3 deadline for the issue to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Among other Nov. 3 election resolutions approved, the board voted to have a ballot question added to ask whether Monument electors want to move the regular municipal elections for the town from April to November in even-numbered years. The resolution was passed 6-0.