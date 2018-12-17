Last week’s grand opening of the Jackson Creek Senior Living facility was busy. The parking lot filled quickly by 3 p.m., then attendees parked along the entrance drive and on an adjacent street. Finally by 4, valet drivers began parking vehicles onto adjacent cleared ground along Jackson Creek Parkway.
Guests were taken on guided tours as carol singers from the Colorado Caroling Company performed in the lobby and Monument Academy’s elementary school choir performed in an upstairs dining area. Inviting smells from a carving station filled the air and people filled their plates with meatball and veggie appetizers.
Executive Director Al Fritts and owner Rob Oldach addressed guests, followed by representatives of WellAge Senior Communities, Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Terri Hayes, President and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
The complex features independent, assisted living, and memory care areas. As of Dec. 12, according to Wellness Director Staci Stang, 10 assisted living and six independent residents had moved in. The facility opened mid-November.
Hildy Wade, 72, is one of the new residents. Three years ago, her husband died; so Wade sold the house they’d built in Pueblo West and moved to Monument to be closer to her daughter, Kim Whisenhunt, and family.
“I was realizing my memory was going,” Wade said of making the decision to relocate
Wade and Whisenhunt were both excited about the new facility and complimentary of staff.
“She’s one of the ‘firsties’ here,” said Whisenhunt, who explained she liked that her mother can have her own apartment at Jackson Creek, because Wade is “still independent.”
“It’s a big change,” said Wade, who had already attended an exercise class, though she had just moved in three days prior.
“It’s a beautiful place,” she added, gesturing at the view of the mountains from a walkway above the lobby, with its large row of picture windows. “People have been so nice and made it easy to transition. The food is even good.”
During the tour, Stang explained that families have a separate entrance to the facility’s memory care unit. She also said blackboards will be posted at these entrances updating visitors on any recent personnel changes.
“Families are tired of turnover and want to know staff members,” Stang said, and that information will be included.
On the tour, Stang also explained that partnerships are being formed within the community to meet “aging in place” goals in line with the new model of assisted living.
“As care needs grow, we can bring in ancillary services,” said Stang, who explained that utilizing outside services and providers in a facility like Jackson Creek can help fulfill responsibility for care and meet state regulations.
The grand opening coincided with Activities Assistant Sydney Sontag’s first day of work.
“One of my friends suggested I work with senior citizens because they have good stories,” Sontag said. She’ll be joining residents in all kinds of activities, including trivia and board games. The game room also has a Wii, and golf is reportedly popular. Sontag will help provide a “good social outlet” as well as “brain activity.” A holiday dance party is on the schedule for Thursday, in partnership with the Tri-Lakes Senior Center.
Vaughn Villarreal with Bridges Community Homecare (BCH) was set up in an upstairs multi-purpose room complete with sets of weights, exercise equipment and treatment tables for physical, occupational and speech therapy. BCH has contracted to provide these services, among other medical and social work support, in residents’ homes at Jackson Creek.